PMC prepares six major routes for Kanwar Yatra, sets up control room

The Prayagraj Municipal Corporation (PMC) has identified six major routes for the upcoming Kanwar Yatra and initiated extensive arrangements to ensure the convenience and safety of devotees. A dedicated control room has been established for continuous monitoring of the pilgrimage, with personnel deployed round the clock.

Officials said CCTV cameras will be installed along the designated routes, while a drive to make roads pothole-free is currently underway. A special campaign will also be launched to enforce the ban on plastic. As part of the awareness initiative, posters, banners and street plays will be organised at various locations. In addition to camps set up by the administration and civic body, private organisations will also establish service camps for kanwariyas.

The six major routes identified for the yatra are Shastri Bridge to Varanasi Road, Dashashwamedh Ghat to Sangam Nose, Bakshi Bandh Road to Nagvasuki–Dashashwamedh Ghat, Lucknow Road (Phaphamau) to Sangam Nose, Fort Road crossing via Alopi Devi temple to Daraganj Dashashwamedh Ghat and the Arail Ghat route.

Key locations within the municipal limits, including Dashashwamedh Ghat, Phaphamau Ghat, Sangam Nose Ghat and Arail Ghat, have also been brought under the special arrangements. Particular attention will be given to three prominent Shiva temples—Mankameshwar Temple, Nagvasuki Temple and Mahadev Temple (Padila).

Further, to facilitate pilgrims, the civic body will provide 700 mobile toilets along with permanent sanitation facilities, including 40 toilet units for men and 200 for women. A team of 36 sanitation workers has been deployed, and arrangements for both manual and mechanised cleaning have been made to maintain hygiene on the routes.

According to municipal commissioner Saleem Sai Teja, all arrangements have been completed for the Kanwar Yatra set to commence from July 30.

For safety at riverbank locations, the NDRF will deploy divers and rescue boats besides potable water supply will be ensured through 15 water tankers, with additional tankers to be pressed into service if required. The municipal corporation is also strengthening street lighting infrastructure by installing new lights, repairing existing ones besides installing more street light poles to enhance safety during the pilgrimage period.