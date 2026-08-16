Social Security 2027 COLA could hit 3.6% as Medicare Part B premiums rise less

Social Security remains an important part of retirement income for millions of Americans. For the past 25 years, Gallup has surveyed retirees about how important Social Security is to them. The surveys have consistently found that 80% to 90% of retirees depend on their monthly Social Security payment to cover at least some of their expenses, according to Gallup. Because so many retirees rely on the money, the annual Social Security cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, is closely watched every year. The new COLA is normally announced in October. Social Security's 2027 COLA could reach 3.4%-3.6%, while Medicare Part B premiums may rise 3.25%, giving millions of retirees a potential boost. (AFP)

What is the Social Security COLA? The COLA is an annual increase in Social Security payments. Its main purpose is to help retirees keep up with rising prices. In simple terms, if everyday goods and services become more expensive, Social Security payments are supposed to rise so retirees do not lose as much buying power. For example, if the cost of goods and services rises by 3%, a 3% increase in Social Security benefits would help retirees maintain roughly the same purchasing power.

Two important changes in Social Security COLA The 2027 Social Security increase is expected to bring two major developments. First, retirees could see another increase linked to inflation caused partly by policies under President Donald Trump. Second, there could be a rare benefit for retirees who also pay Medicare Part B premiums. Current projections suggest that the Social Security increase could be larger than the increase in the standard Medicare Part B premium.

Recipients received a 2.8% increase in 2026 More than 71 million people receive Social Security, including retired workers, people with disabilities and survivor beneficiaries. These recipients received a 2.8% increase in their monthly payments in 2026. The increase was influenced partly by higher inflation following Trump's tariff policies.

In April 2025, Trump announced a broad tariff and trade policy that included a global tariff and higher reciprocal tariffs on several countries. The tariffs were later struck down by the U.S. Supreme Court in February 2026. However, the tariffs had already added some pressure to consumer prices, which contributed to inflation and ultimately helped push up the 2026 Social Security COLA.

Retirees could see another inflation-driven increase in 2027. Although the original April 2025 tariffs were overturned, the Trump administration has continued imposing tariffs under other legal justifications. These tariffs on imported goods can increase prices for consumers. Higher prices can push inflation higher, which can affect the Social Security COLA calculation.

Also read: US AI arms race: Can America stay ahead of China as Pentagon struggles to control military AI risks?

The Iran war and the impact on inflation Another major factor behind the expected 2027 COLA is the rise in energy prices linked to the Iran war. Trump ordered attacks against Iran on February 28. Soon after the attacks, Iran closed the Strait of Hormuz to almost all maritime traffic.

The Strait of Hormuz is a critical global energy route. Its closure disrupted the movement of roughly one-fifth of the world's petroleum liquids, according to the source. The disruption sent fuel prices sharply higher. Higher fuel costs can also increase the price of transportation, goods and other services, adding to overall inflation.

The 2027 COLA could reach 3.4% to 3.6% Two independent estimates currently point to a higher Social Security increase next year. The Senior Citizens League, a nonpartisan senior advocacy group, estimates that the 2027 COLA could be 3.6%.

Social Security and Medicare policy analyst Mary Johnson estimates a 3.4% increase. These estimates are not final because the official COLA will not be announced until October. The average of the two estimates is 3.5%.

A 3.5% COLA would tie for the sixth-largest Social Security increase in the past 35 years, based on the estimates cited by The Motley Fool. It would also mark the sixth consecutive year in which Social Security benefits increased by at least 2.5%.

The last time Social Security benefits rose by at least 2.5% for six consecutive years was from 1988 through 1997. That means the recent period of relatively strong annual increases would be unusual by historical standards.

The size of the Social Security COLA is not the only thing retirees need to watch. Medicare Part B premiums are also important because the premium is usually taken directly from a retiree's monthly Social Security payment. This means a higher Social Security payment does not necessarily mean retirees get to keep the entire increase.

Social Security has already lost purchasing power over the years Social Security payments have struggled to keep up with the actual cost of living for many retirees. A July 2024 report from The Senior Citizens League estimated that Social Security had lost about 20% of its purchasing power between 2010 and 2024, according to the group. Several factors are behind this loss.

One issue is the inflation measure used to calculate the annual COLA. Social Security's COLA is based on the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers, known as CPI-W. Critics argue that CPI-W does not fully reflect the spending patterns of older Americans.

Medicare Part B premiums are another problem for retirees Traditional Medicare has three main parts. Part A covers hospital care, Part B covers outpatient medical services, and Part D covers prescription drugs. Around 99% of retired workers do not pay a monthly premium for Medicare Part A. Part B, however, comes with a standard monthly premium. The standard Part B premium is $202.90 per month in 2026. For many retirees, that amount is automatically deducted from their Social Security payment.

For more than a decade, Medicare Part B premiums have often increased faster than Social Security's annual COLA. The difference has been especially clear in recent years. Social Security increased by 3.2% in 2024, while the Part B premium rose by 5.9%.

In 2025, Social Security increased by 2.5%, while Part B premiums increased by 5.9%. In 2026, Social Security increased by 2.8%, while Part B premiums jumped 9.7%. When Medicare premiums rise faster than Social Security benefits, retirees lose part of the benefit from their COLA.

2027 could finally bring some relief The latest Medicare Trustees Report points to a different situation next year. The 2026 Medicare Trustees Report projects that the standard Medicare Part B premium will rise by 3.25% in 2027. That would take the monthly premium from $202.90 to around $209.50.

At the same time, the current Social Security COLA estimates are higher. The Senior Citizens League expects a 3.6% COLA, while Mary Johnson expects 3.4%. This means Social Security could increase faster than the standard Part B premium for the first time since 2023.

Why this matters for retirees This difference could allow millions of retirees to keep more of their Social Security increase. If benefits rise faster than the Part B premium, less of the COLA would be absorbed by Medicare costs. The improvement would not erase the purchasing power retirees have lost over the years. However, it could give retirees more money left over after their Medicare premium is deducted.

The 2027 COLA is still only a projection The 3.4% to 3.6% figures are estimates, not the final number. The official 2027 Social Security COLA will depend on inflation data used by the Social Security Administration. The final announcement is expected in October. Until then, the actual increase could be different from current projections.

The Motley Fool report points to other ways retirees can potentially increase their Social Security income. It claims that some lesser-known Social Security strategies could potentially increase retirement income significantly.

One example mentioned is a possible $23,760-a-year increase for some people who maximize their Social Security benefits. The amount is not a universal bonus or automatic payment. It depends on individual circumstances and the strategies available to a particular retiree. The broader point is that when Social Security is a major part of retirement income, understanding when and how to claim benefits can have a large impact on total retirement income.