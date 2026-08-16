Deepika Padukone ditches baby bump-revealing trend, nails effortless airport style with baggy jeans and oversized shirt
On August 15, Deepika Padukone was seen at Mumbai airport in a crisp blue shirt paired seamlessly with loose, wide-leg denim and a slicked-back top knot.
When it comes to pregnancy fashion, the current celebrity playbook leans heavily toward high-drama, bump-exposing silhouettes — take Anne Hathaway, who recently turned heads in a belly-baring crop top and low-rise jeans, for example. Also read | Anne Hathaway flaunts baby bump in silk top and jeans for The End of Oak Street's world premiere
Yet Deepika Padukone is quietly championing an entirely different aesthetic. Ditching the trend of body-con cuts and bare-bump dressing, she opted for understated elegance with her new look.
All about Deepika Padukone's airport appearance
Making a rare public appearance on August 15 at Mumbai airport, the actor offered a refreshing, relaxed alternative to modern pregnancy dressing. Also read | Deepika Padukone shares rare update on pregnancy journey, gives fans glimpse of her third-trimester struggles. Watch
Arriving in a black luxury car with actor-husband Ranveer Singh watching attentively from the backseat, Deepika, who is pregnant with the couple's second child, stepped out exuding an effortless glow. Her ensemble focused on comfort without sacrificing an ounce of chic sophistication.
Take a look:
Less effort, more impact
Deepika was spotted in a relaxed, oversized light blue button-down shirt paired with wide-leg blue denim. The oversized silhouette draped gracefully, offering a subtle glimpse of her baby bump while keeping the aesthetic completely relaxed.
To complete the ensemble, Deepika styled her airport look with minimal touches. Her hair was pulled back into a neat high bun paired with dark brown tortoiseshell-rimmed sunglasses. She carried a shoulder bag, balanced with dainty gold layered necklaces. A shiny manicure provided a fun, unexpected contrast against her monochromatic blue look. Also read | Deepika Padukone turns heads in a traditional pink and purple ensemble inspired by Gujarat. See pics
How to recreate Deepika’s understated airport look
Deepika proves that true maternity style isn't about displaying every trend, but finding the sweet spot where comfort meets luxury. To recreate her look, choose a light blue poplin shirt with fine vertical pinstripes. Look for dropped shoulders and a curved hemline so it hangs loosely over your frame. Leave the top two buttons undone to keep it relaxed. Also read | Deepika Padukone flaunts baby bump in new ad; fans say, ‘Dua’s mom debuting another child globally’
Swap tight jeans and pants for wide-leg or straight-fit denim with a mid to low-rise or a flexible waistband. Pull your hair up into a tight, slicked-back bun, add classic sunglasses, and carry a dark tote bag. Finish with delicate gold chain necklaces and a quirky manicure.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSanya Panwar
With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world.Read More
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