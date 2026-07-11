Deepika Padukone shares rare update on pregnancy journey, gives fans glimpse of her third-trimester struggles. Watch

While Deepika has stayed away from the spotlight in recent months, the actor took to Instagram on Saturday to share a reel she found relatable. The reel featured a pregnant woman waddling to the bathroom at night, with the caption: "Waking up at night to use the bathroom in the third trimester." Deepika reposted the reel with an upside-down smiley face emoji, hinting that she, too, is experiencing the physical challenges that often come with the final stage of pregnancy.

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone is expecting her second child with husband Ranveer Singh. The actor has shared a rare update on her pregnancy, opening up about one of the struggles she has been facing during her third trimester.

Fans were quick to shower her with love after seeing her Instagram Story. One fan shared the story on X and wrote, "Dua's sibling is almost here. You've got this, Deepika." Another commented, "I wish I could be there to help my queen." A third fan wrote, "Oh, finally, the mom-to-be shared a story."

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh announce second pregnancy Earlier this year, Deepika and Ranveer announced that they were expecting their second child. The couple shared a joint post on Instagram featuring their daughter, Dua Padukone Singh, holding a positive pregnancy test while both parents lovingly placed their hands around her. Deepika kept the announcement simple, captioning the post only with evil eye emojis.

In 2024, Deepika and Ranveer embraced parenthood with the birth of their daughter, Dua. When she turned one, the couple shared pictures of her on social media, giving fans a glimpse of their little one. The photos were met with an outpouring of love from fans.

Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Deepika revealed that motherhood has made her more patient. She said, "It pushes you out of your comfort zone and makes you a social person; I've never been a social person. Having to interact with other parents, and now playschool, motherhood just pushes you out of your comfort zone in a good way."

Deepika Padukone's upcoming films Deepika is currently awaiting the release of King. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film stars Shah Rukh Khan in the lead alongside Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Jaideep Ahlawat, Raghav Juyal, Arshad Warsi and others in key roles. The film is scheduled to release in cinemas on 24 December 2026.

Apart from King, Deepika also has Atlee's Raaka in the pipeline, in which she will share screen space with Allu Arjun. The film is currently in production, and its release date is yet to be announced.