Atlee was so impressed by this actress that he wanted her in Allu Arjun's Raaka; it's not Deepika Padukone
Allu Arjun and Deepika Padukone headline Atlee's upcoming sci-fi Raaka but there was another actor he considered for an important role. Know who.
Director Atlee’s upcoming film Raaka with Allu Arjun and Deepika Padukone is one of the most-awaited projects. Even as the film’s shooting is in progress, the filmmaker recently attended an event for another film. While there, he spoke about being so impressed by a female actor’s acting and dancing that he wanted her in his film in an important role. But she was too busy.
Atlee wanted this actor in Raaka
Atlee attended a promotional event for Aakash Baskaran’s Idhayam Murali. The film stars Atharvaa Murali, Preity Mukhundhan, Fahadh Faasil, Kayadu Lohar and others. It is slated to hit screens on July 10.
Addressing Preity during his speech on-stage, Atlee seemed in awe of the actor as he said, “Preity Mukhundan, I like you a lot. You are amazing. The way you dance, the way you act.” He then added that he wanted to work with her, but she didn’t have dates. “I wanted to cast her in my film, but they told me she’s busy with Akash’s film (Idhayam Murali). I said, okay, maybe another time. You are so humble, you are so workaholic…great, keep going,” said the filmmaker.
While Atlee did not specify the movie’s name, it was not hard to guess which film he was referring to, given that Raaka is his first film since the 2023 Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Jawan. Many have since also guessed that he wasn't talking about the lead role, played by Deepika. He was more likely referring to casting Preity in the role that has now gone to Malayalam actor Femina George. He did not, however, reveal what her role would’ve entailed.
About Preity Mukhundhan
Preity gained popularity after appearing in Sai Abyankkar’s music video Aasa Kooda and Badshah’s Morni in 2024. She debuted on-screen the same year with the Telugu film Om Bheem Bush and the Tamil film Star. She has since acted in the Telugu film Kannappa and the Tamil film Blast. Preity also debuted in Malayalam with the 2025 film Maine Pyar Kiya and was last seen in Sarvam Maya in the language.
Talking to Hindustan Times in 2024 after the popularity of her music videos, Preity said, “I’m from Trichy, and dance has always been a huge part of my identity. I was always drawn to performing arts while growing up. So it’s surreal that I get to live this dream now. Aasa Kooda blowing up like it did was such a surprise! I didn’t anticipate the response while shooting for the song. It has been overwhelming and incredible since then.”
Preity will soon star in Emo Emo Idi in Telugu, Dashamakan in Tamil and Naagzilla, which marks her debut in Hindi.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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