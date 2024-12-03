Preity Mukhundhan talks about how life has changed from Aasa Kooda to Morni: ‘It's surreal I get to live this dream’

If you’ve been on the internet in 2024, it’s hard to believe you haven’t grooved to the Tamil song Aasa Kooda in some form or another. The song released in June this year had everyone Googling who was the pretty girl in the music video by Sai Abhyankkar and Sai Smriti. (Also Read: Kannappa teaser: Fans thrilled to catch a glimpse of Akshay Kumar, Prabhas, Mohanlal in Vishnu Manchu-starrer) Preity Mukhundhan is foraying into acting from dancing in music videos.

Preity Mukhundhan, the girl in the video, chats to Hindustan Times about her latest song, Morni with Badshah, foraying into films and more.

‘Dance was always a part of my identity’

Preity shares that dancing was an integral part of her life growing up, even before she wanted to be an actor or model. “I’m from Trichy, and dance has always been a huge part of my identity,” explains the debutant, adding, “I was always drawn to performing arts while growing up. So it’s surreal that I get to live this dream now.”

Aasa Kooda might have brought her into the spotlight, but Preity was featured in the 2022 song Muttu Mu2 by Teejay Arunasalam before that. “Aasa Kooda blowing up like it did was such a surprise! I didn’t anticipate the response while shooting for the song. It has been overwhelming and incredible since then,” she says.

‘I’ve grown as a person in many ways’

The song’s popularity opened up many doors for her. Preity recently danced for Badshah’s most recent Hindi song, Morni. “Teaming up with Badshah for Morni was exciting because of how legendary he is; the vibe was fresh and fun. The response has been fantastic since the song was released, and I feel like people really connected to it. And that’s the best part of it all for me.”

She has since also debuted in the Telugu film industry with Om Bheem Bush, in Tamil with Star, and will soon also debut in Malayalam with Maine Pyar Kiya. “2024 has been incredible for me. I’ve also grown as a person in so many ways. Getting to work with highly passionate artists early in my career has been enriching. I feel truly grateful,” she claims.

‘Shooting for Kannappa was unforgettable’

Preity is just getting started and is hungry for growth. She says, “For 2025, I want to grow both my craft and me as a person. I want to work with more creative minds and challenge myself in new roles. I have some cool projects lined up that are yet to be announced. I can’t wait to share more soon.”

But before that, Preity will soon be seen in Vishnu Manchu’s dream project, Kannappa, where stars like Akshay Kumar, Mohanlal, and Prabhas play cameos. She also trained in horse riding and sword fighting for the film. “I cannot reveal more, but shooting for Kannappa was an unforgettable experience for me,” she says, adding, “Being a part of such an epic story, the larger-than-life scale of it was humbling.”