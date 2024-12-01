Internet can't stop laughing as pigeon poops on Badshah on Indian Idol 15 sets: 'It's a fan of Honey Singh'. Watch

Indian Idol 15 has Shreya Ghoshal, Vishal Dadlani and Badshah as judges of the singing reality show. In this season, Aditya Narayan returned as the host. A new video has emerged on social media platforms in which a pigeon pooped on Badshah as he sat with the other judges. (Also Read | Honey Singh reignites feud with Badshah by taking a dig at his rapping skills: ‘Aise lyrics likhwane hai bass’) Badshah is one of teh judges on Indian Idol 15.

Piegon poops on Badshah on Indian Idol sets

The clip began with Badshah looking up as the pigeon pooped on his shirt. He then said, "Bhai ultimate ho gaya (The ultimate thing has happened)." A curious Shreya asked, "What happened?" She then saw his shirt and laughed. Badshah, too, started laughing and said, "Mooh bach gaya woh toh good luck hai (My face got saved, that is good luck)."

Shreya then said, "Oh my God, bohut zyada gira hai (a lot fell)." Aditya was seen doing funny moves to scare away the pigeon. When one of the judges asked what he was doing, he replied, "Aare Badshah bhai kabootar bhaga raha hoon (Badshah I'm shooing away the pigeons)."

Internet reacts to video

Reacting to the post, a person asked, "From where did the pigeon come on set?" "Kabutar Yo Yo Honey Singh fan tha (The pigeon was a fan of Yo Yo Honey Singh)." "A new design created by the pigeon," said an Instagram user. Indian Idol 15 airs on Sony Entertainment Television at 9 pm. The first season of the show aired in 2004.

About Badshah, Honey Singh feud

Badshah and Honey Singh had a feud for 15 years. It seemed last year that the duo had resolved their issues. However, Honey Singh recently shared a video on his Instagram Stories and took a dig at Badshah’s rap skills. Honey Singh shared a promo video in which Badshah showed his freestyle rapping skills.

“Dilli ka golgappa, Mumbai se bhelpuri, Chandigarh ki lassi ko gadd gadd pi jaate hai,” Badshah had said. Sharing it, Honey Singh wrote, “Aise lyrics likhwane hai bass taqdeer ban jayegi meri (Such lyrics will make my fortune).” He also added a laughing emoji with the text.