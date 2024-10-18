Honey Singh reignites feud with Badshah by taking a dig at his rapping skills: ‘Aise lyrics likhwane hai bass’

Rivalry heats up

Last year, it seemed that Yo Yo Honey Singh and Badshah had buried the hatchet and ended their 15-year-long feud. Honey Singh recently took to his Instagram Stories and took a dig at Badshah’s rap skills.

Taking to Instagram, Honey Singh posted a promo video of the 15th edition of Indian Idol. The promo video showed Badshah showing his freestyle rapping skills alongside Vishal Dadlani and Shreya Ghoshal. “Dilli ka golgappa, Mumbai se bhelpuri, Chandigarh ki lassi ko gadd gadd pi jaate hai,” Badshah is seen saying.

Sharing this video, Honey Singh took a jab, writing, “Aise lyrics likhwane hai bass taqdeer ban jayegi meri (Such lyrics will make my fortune).” He also added a laughing emoji with the text.

Badshah is yet to respond to the recent dig.

About the feud

Today, Badshah and Honey Singh are among the biggest music icons with a huge fan following. It is interesting to note that they began their careers together as members of the rap group Mafia Mundeer, which also featured Ikka, Lil Golu, and Raftaar.

The band delivered many popular tracks, such as Khol Botal, Begani Naar Buri, and Delhi Ke Deewane, among others. The band last performed in 2012. They ran into a conflict and a public tiff, following which, the duo parted ways and started taking potshots at each other on social media.

In an interview with Lallantop, Honey Singh shared how Raftaar has released more diss tracks than Badshah against him. He spoke about how he respects Raftaar for his skills. He also revealed that Badshah’s family had approached him for a collaboration but he refused.

In a podcast, Badshah was asked about Honey Singh’s battle with his health, to which the rapper shared that it was really sad that he had to go through it all.

He said, “It's unfortunate what Honey Singh went through. It’s that feeling of how you become a washout after making a century. I don’t know why it happened. My mental health issues affected me personally but I didn’t let it affect me professionally. I’ve never taken myself seriously and I still don’t know why it happened to me. In today’s age, as an artist who’s so big and has a responsibility it’s your duty to protect your mental health. It sounds glamorous and adds to your story, but that pain isn’t worth it. That rockstar image with a painful story is great for textbooks. You have to maintain your sanity and every move counts when you’re playing chess at such a major level”.