Lamberghini singer Ragini Tandan on her viral reel on Yo Yo Honey Singh: Brave of him to apologise so openly

In a recent interview, singer-rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh admitted to being a fan of the song Lamberghini, but not knowing who the singer was. Soon after, the singer of the 2018 viral song Ragini Tandan made a reel on the same, which got viral and caught even Honey’s eyes, who apologized to her in the comments section. Ragini Tandan and Yo Yo Honey Singh

Touched by the gesture, Ragini says, “It is very brave of him to do that so openly, especially on a public platform like Instagram. It shows how grounded and awesome he is that he can accept his mistakes and say, ‘yes, I didn’t know’. It’s great to know a big artist like him can do something like this for someone like me.”

In his comment, Honey also said that it’s the industry’s fault that artistes like Ragini are forgotten, and she agrees: “Recognition and credit are what artistes thrive for as that’s how your career grows. People get to know you from the credit section and that’s what the industry needs to work upon. Credits might not be as relevant for bigger names, but what about the rest of the team? Big names are given credits, because that’s what sells. But the other important people who worked on creating that piece of art are completely neglected.”

The singer also blames social media for today’s songs being forgotten so easily: “These days songs are made for reels. So, the first one-minute thing is what everyone focuses on. If the first 15-20 seconds of your song aren’t epic, no one is going to hear the rest of the song. Scrolling is the cruellest thing these days. There’s a different pressure of longevity as it’s becoming very difficult to be significant in today’s time.”

Lamberghini was remade in Hindi for the 2020 film Jai Mummy Di, with singers Neha Kakkar and Jassie Gill crooning the remake, originally sung by Ragini and The Doorbeen. Ask the indie artist about getting replaced by Neha for the remake and she says, “It was a little disheartening, and this is where the credit and recognition matter. If I would have been out there as the Lamborghini girl, they might have taken me. I remember the day it happened; I was very sad.” But did she like the remake? “I thought my version was better. The film version didn’t do as well, and I think it would have fared better if they had taken the original artistes. It gives an incentive to the audience to come back as well,” she ends.