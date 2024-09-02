Yo Yo Honey Singh reveals the most stupid song of his career: ‘Ye bhi koi gaana hai’

Yo Yo Honey Singh is known for being open about the ups and downs he has faced in his life. Recently, the singer-rapper reviewed his own songs and admitted that most of them are meaningless. In an interview with The Lallantop, Honey explained why he finds his own songs weird and also discussed the worst song of his musical career. (Also read: Yo Yo Honey Singh reveals how Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar supported him during health crisis) Yo Yo Honey Singh said that he finds most of his songs meaningless and funny.

Honey Singh on his most stupid song

The singer-rapper, when asked about composing Aaj blue hai paani paani from Yaariyan, stated that, “It is the most stupid song I have ever written in my life. Ye koi gaana hai? ‘Aaj blue hai paani paani aur din bhi sunny sunny.’ Kya bakwas hai. Sach batau to saare gaane dekho, hai koi jiska sar pair hai. Gaane hai, Brown rang, samajh me aata hai, tareeke se likha hua hai. Blue eyes ki tareef ho rhi hai. Lungi dance, Party all night, kya hai ye What kind of song is this? (‘Aaj blue hai paani paani aur din bhi sunny sunny.’ What nonsense. If you look back at all my songs, most of them are meaningless. Brown rang is understandable, nicely written song. Blue eyes are being appreciated. But what kind of songs are Lungi dance and Party all night)?”

Honey Singh says most of his songs are weird

He also said, “Pata nahi kya kar rha tha main aur log aise hi sar pe bitha rahe the. Perform karna padta hai to main hasta hu apne upar ki aaj log abhi bhi pagal hain. Naach rhe hain abhi bhi. Mujhe aaj bhi revenue aata hai in gaano ka, kyuki aaj bhi baj rhe hain ye gaane. Bas sound acchi thi. Bas baatein nahi thi, quirky sa kuchh sunne ko mila, betuka sa (I have no idea what I was doing, and people were praising me unnecessarily. Now, when I am asked to perform these songs, I laugh at myself because people are still crazy about these kinds of songs. I still earn revenue from these songs because people still listen to them today. These songs had good sound and a quirky theme with not many words, which is quite weird).”

Honey Singh's musical comeback

After taking a break from work, Honey returned in 2023 with the song Kalaastar. He also recently released an album called Glory and is currently busy promoting it. Additionally, a documentary about his life will soon be released on Netflix India.