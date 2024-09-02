Yo Yo Honey Singh reveals how Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar supported him during health crisis

Rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh was at the top of his career in 2012 when he began experiencing a downfall. After the success of his song, Desi Kalakaar, he was diagnosed with bipolar disorder and had taken up substance abuse. In an interview with The Lallantop, Honey spoke about which Bollywood celebrities checked on him during the crisis. (Also Read: Honey Singh says ‘bina daaru piye nachunga’ at Sonakshi Sinha's wedding) Rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh went through a health crisis a few years ago.(PTI)

Yo Yo Honey Singh on mental health crisis

When asked if he got any support from his industry friends during the health crisis, Honey replied that Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and Akshay Kumar reached out to him. He said, “Akshay paaji ka call aata tha, wo follow up lete they, Deepika ne doctor suggest kia tha and Shah Rukh bhai ke yahan se regular phone aatey they. Meri family se poochhte they, main toh baat he nahi kar paata tha, sab ne bahut support kiya. (Akshay used to call and follow up about me, Deepika suggested a doctor and Shah Rukh used to call regularly too. I used to be unable to talk, but they would enquire my family about my health. They supported me a lot.)”

Yo Yo Honey Singh on his ex-wife

In the same interview, the rapper clarified that he had never been to rehab for substance abuse. But he claimed that he had neglected family, including ex-wife Shalini Talwar, due to ‘daulat, shohrat, nashe aur aurat’ (wealth, fame, addiction, and women). Talking about it, he added, “Our relationship wasn't very good at that time. There was distance between us because I was travelling a lot. For the initial 9–10 months of our marriage, things were good. But then success and fame got to my head. When that happened, I neglected my family and had completely lost myself in money, fame, addiction, and women. I did terrible things. I almost left Shalini and forgot about them.” They're now divorced.

His comeback

After being away from work, Honey returned in 2023 with the song Kalaastar, a sequel to the song Desi Kalakaar with Sonakshi Sinha. He recently also released an album called Glory and is busy promoting it. A documentary on his life will soon be released on Netflix India.