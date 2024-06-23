Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal wedding: Honey Singh says ‘bina daaru piye nachunga’. Watch

Honey Singh about the wedding

In one of the videos shared by the paparazzi, Honey can be seen arriving in Mumbai, dressed in a designer co-ord set. He posed for clicks and indulged fans in selfies before making his way. Honey also sported a salt-and-pepper beard and hair.

In another video shared by the paparazzi, the rapper can be heard telling them, “Bina daaru piye nachunga main aaj, (I will dance without drinking alcohol today)” making them laugh. Honey and Sonakshi collaborated for his hit 2014 song Desi Kalakaar and it’s sequel, Kalaastar, in 2023.

Honey Singh on alcohol and mental health

In 2017, Honey spoke to TOI after he was MIA for 18 months. Many back then thought he was at rehab. But he told the publication, “I know there were rumours that I was in rehab (for a drug overdose) but I was in my Noida house throughout. The truth is that I was suffering from bipolar disorder. I might confess that I was bipolar and an alcoholic.” The rapper came back to work after that and is making music.

Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal’s wedding

Sonakshi and Zaheer worked together in the 2022 film Double XL with Huma Qureshi. While they have remained tight-lipped about their relationship, they are getting married on Sunday in a civil ceremony. Come evening, they are throwing a star-studded wedding bash at Bastian. On Sunday morning, they kick-started the ceremonies with a pooja that was attended by Huma and family members. Numerous celebs are expected to attend the wedding bash on Sunday evening.