Chennai, (PTI The movie now belongs to the people, a jubilant producer of 'Jana Nayagan', Venkat K Narayana said on Thursday, as the highly anticipated film of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay hit screens across the country. Movie belongs to people now, 'Jana Nayagan' producer Venkat Narayana says

"We have released in largest number of screens across the country and the movie belongs to the people. We look forward to their love and support," Narayana, who was watching the FDFS at Vettri Theatre in Chromepet, said.

Expressing relief and elation over the theatrical release after overcoming numerous legal and logistical hurdles, the film's producer described the audience's response as remarkable and deeply emotional.

"It is very emotional for us because we went through a lot to bring this to theatres. But what is behind us is behind us. Ahead of us is how best a theatrical experience we can give to the audience," Narayana told PTI Videos.

Music composer Anirudh Ravichander, who was with him, echoed the sentiment, calling the release of the star-turned-politician's latest outing a mind-blowing experience.

"It's a very surreal and emotional moment for me and the whole team. After all the struggle that the film has been through for the audience to enjoy it, to sit with them and feel that is very special," Ravichander said.

Reflecting on the electric atmosphere in the theatres, the composer noted the unique weight of the occasion. "Especially with the fans when they are screaming and enjoying so much, as much as we are screaming, we are also feeling emotional that this is the last one," he added.

The project faced substantial roadblocks prior to its release, during which Vijay provided unwavering support to the crew, the producer revealed.

"Whatever hurdles we were going through, I was talking to sir constantly. He's been always supportive, concerned about us, and he stood by us most importantly. We were together in this journey," Narayana said, adding that the massive opening reflects "Vijay sir's stardom, reach, and his stamina".

Addressing the collective sentiment of fans who will miss Vijay on the silver screen following his transition into his new political responsibilities, Narayana shared their emotion.

"I will definitely miss him, and all the people are saying the same thing that they're going to miss him," he said. On the prospect of the Chief Minister ever returning to acting, the producer remarked: "In the newer responsibilities, if time permits, definitely we would want him to continue to see in the theatres," he added.

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