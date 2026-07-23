Sunny Deol's Partition saga Batwara 1947 cleared by CBFC without cuts: Report
Batwara 1947, starring Sunny Deol, is reportedly based on 'Jis Lahore Nai Vekhya, O Jamya E Nai and set against the backdrop of the 1947 Partition.
Batwara 1947, the upcoming historical drama starring Sunny Deol and directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, has reportedly been cleared by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) without any cuts. The film is set around the Partition and tells the tale of a Muslim family in Lahore who come face-to-face with a Hindu woman refusing to leave her ancestral home.
Batwara 1947 cleared by the CBFC
News agency ANI cited sources as saying the film has received a CBFC certificate with zero cuts. Now, with the censor certification, the Rajkumar Santoshi directorial is set for its scheduled theatrical release on August 14.
Batwara 1947 is based on a Mohajir family that crosses over to Lahore and occupies an abandoned Hindu home after the Partition. Based on acclaimed playwright Asghar Wajahat's play Jis Lahore Nai Vekhya, O Jamya E Nai, the narrative focuses on an elderly Hindu woman who refuses to leave the house and the issues that arise between the Mohajir family and her. The film celebrates the bonding of two families while talking about hope in one of the darkest chapters of human history.
Batwara 1947, previously titled Lahore 1947, stars Sunny Deol as the patriarch of the Mohajir family, with Shabana Azmi playing a Hindu woman stranded in Pakistan who refuses to leave her ancestral home.
All about Batwara 1947
The makers of 'Batwara 1947' recently unveiled a new poster of the film and announced its release date. The newly released poster features an idol of Lord Krishna with a lit diya in the foreground, set against the backdrop of the Partition of India in 1947. Along with the poster, the makers wrote, “When the world chose sides, HE chose dharma. Watch #Batwara1947 in cinemas this Partition Day, 14th August.”
Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, the film is backed by Aamir Khan Productions. Apart from Sunny and Shabana, the film also stars Preity Zinta, Karan Deol, Ali Fazal, Abhimanyu Singh, Khhushi Hajare, and Kanikka Kapur. Batwara 1947 marks Preity's return to acting after over half a decade. The music for the film has been composed by AR Rahman, with lyrics by Javed Akhtar.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAbhimanyu Mathur
Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world.Read More
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