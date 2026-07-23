Sunny Deol's Partition saga Batwara 1947 cleared by CBFC without cuts: Report

Batwara 1947, the upcoming historical drama starring Sunny Deol and directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, has reportedly been cleared by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) without any cuts. The film is set around the Partition and tells the tale of a Muslim family in Lahore who come face-to-face with a Hindu woman refusing to leave her ancestral home. Batwara 1947 reunites Sunny Deol with Preity Zinta.

Batwara 1947 cleared by the CBFC News agency ANI cited sources as saying the film has received a CBFC certificate with zero cuts. Now, with the censor certification, the Rajkumar Santoshi directorial is set for its scheduled theatrical release on August 14.

Batwara 1947 is based on a Mohajir family that crosses over to Lahore and occupies an abandoned Hindu home after the Partition. Based on acclaimed playwright Asghar Wajahat's play Jis Lahore Nai Vekhya, O Jamya E Nai, the narrative focuses on an elderly Hindu woman who refuses to leave the house and the issues that arise between the Mohajir family and her. The film celebrates the bonding of two families while talking about hope in one of the darkest chapters of human history.

Batwara 1947, previously titled Lahore 1947, stars Sunny Deol as the patriarch of the Mohajir family, with Shabana Azmi playing a Hindu woman stranded in Pakistan who refuses to leave her ancestral home.