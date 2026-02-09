Lahore 1947 release date: Sunny Deol's film with director Rajkumar Santoshi to hit theatres on this date

Sunny Deol-starrer Lahore 1947 is one of the most anticipated films of the year. After much delay on the release date, Aamir Khan Productions has announced on February 9 that the period drama will hit theatres on 13th August, during the Independence Day week. (Also read: Sunny Deol reveals Lahore 1947 is delayed due to Aamir Khan's perfectionism: ‘He is taking time to edit’) Sunny Deol stars in Aamir Khan's next productions Lahore 1947, directed by Rajkumar Santoshi.

Lahore 1947 release date The film brings together Sunny Deol, director Rajkumar Santoshi and producer Aamir Khan for the first time. Aamir said in a statement, “This was one of the favourite scripts of Dharamji, and I am so glad he could see the film.”

Meanwhile, Lahore 1947 marks the reunion of 90's hit actor-director combo-- Sunny Deol and Raj Kumar Santoshi. The pair has given iconic hits like Ghatak, Ghayal and Damini and Sunny believes the audience have been waiting for them to collaborate again.

What Sunny Deol said about Lahore 1947 Talking about Lahore 1947, he said, "Lahore ek aisa subject hai jispe hum kaafi saalon se kaam kar rahe the, kayi actron ne kahaani suni hai. Kayi actor ke saath banne wala bhi tha, lekin bana nahi. Then again, Gadar 2 has made everything happen. (We have been working on Lahore 1947 for so many years. Several actors heard the story and many of them were supposed to do it as well but it didn't happen. But Gadar 2 made everything happen)."

About Border 2 The film is based on Asghar Wajahat’s renowned play Jis Lahore Nai Dekhya, O Jamyai Ni. Set during the partition, the story revolves around a Muslim family that migrates from Lucknow to Lahore and is allocated a haveli vacated by a departing Hindu family. However, it takes a dramatic turn when they realise the Hindu family is still staying in the house and refuses to leave.

The film also marks the comeback of actor Preity Zinta. She wrapped up shooting her portions of the film last year in June. Taking to Instagram, Preity called it the ‘toughest film' of her career. Lahore 1947 also stars Shabana Azmi, Ali Fazal and Karan Deol. The film was officially announced in October 2023, garnering attention for its star-studded cast and promising storyline.

On the work front, Sunny was last seen in the war drama Border 2. The film opened to a bumper box-office debut and earned over ₹300 crore in India.