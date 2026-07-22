Disha Patani's sister Khushboo says she faced lathi charge at CJP protest: ‘Main khud bhag rahi hu, mujhe khud padey he’

Disha Patani 's sister, Khushboo Patani , took to Instagram to document her presence at the protest, as she joined the students in incognito mode. She covered her face with a mask, sported a cap and attended the protest at Jantar Mantar. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Khushboo shared how safe the entire space of the protest felt, and gave a shoutout for all the men who attended the protest. Khushboo said that there were lakhs of people but at no point did women feel unsafe and there were several instances where men put up their hands over their heads and walked so that they would not make any bad touch. Khushboo said that she is now a fan of the Gen Z and loved their spirit of protests.

As many as 50,000 protestors took to streets in the national capital on Monday to demand the resignation of education minister Dharmendra Pradhan , according to HT reporters on ground. The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) called for a march from Jantar Mantar, where the protestors have been camped for a month, to the Parliament, attracting a huge response, with thousands descending on the designated protest site on Monday. It was met with several challenges. This included lathi charge and use of tear gas shells by security forces to disperse the crowd marching towards the Parliament.

She went on to add, “Lakhon mein students thhe aur law enforcement sirf hazaaron mein tha. Karne ke liye toh koi kuch bhi kar sakta hain I mean aap duniya bhar ke protests dekh lo. Our Gen Z students chose peace. Lathi kha li lekin haath nahi uthaaya… maara nahi kisine. Until jab tak I think sar-war na phad diye inke, tange nahi tod diye. Ladkiyon ko bohot peeta hain. Main khud bhag rahi hoon, mujhe toh khud padey hain. What I am trying to tell you is I have seen this, standing in the corner that side and when it happened, sab bhaagey peeche ke taraf (Students were in lakhs and law enforcement was in hundreds. They could have done anything given the examples of so many protests in the world. But our Gen Z students did not raise their hands, until they were beaten badly. Some got hit on their heads and legs. Girls were beaten badly. I myself was running, I also got some of that. Everyone ran after they saw what was happening).”

About the ongoing protest The recent student protest led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) began as a youth-led movement demanding reforms in India's education system. The protesters have been calling for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged irregularities in the education sector, particularly the alleged NEET paper leaks. Social activist Sonam Wangchuk also joined the protest earlier this month and began a hunger strike at Jantar Mantar.

On Monday, the protest turned violent as demonstrators marched towards Parliament. According to Delhi Police, protesters displayed aggressive and violent behaviour, refused to disperse despite repeated warnings and violated prohibitory orders in force. The protesters, however, alleged that police personnel used force indiscriminately, resulting in injuries to several demonstrators. Several public figures, including Shabana Azmi, Pratibha Ranta and Prakash Raj, have expressed support for the students. Although the protesters met representatives of the central government on Tuesday, the agitation is continuing.