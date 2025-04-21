Who is Major Khushboo Patani? Meet Disha Patani’s Army veteran sister whose kindness is winning the internet

On Sunday morning, a heartwarming video quietly posted online began making waves across social media. In it, a woman gently picks up a baby from a broken-down shanty in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh. The baby, crying and alone, is scooped up and taken to safety. The woman? Khushboo Patani — former Army Major, wellness coach, and sister of Bollywood star Disha Patani. As the video spread like wildfire, netizens couldn’t help but wonder: Who is this calm, composed woman with a soldier’s poise? Khushboo Patani

Who is Major Khushboo Patani?

According to Bollywood Shaadis, Khushboo Patani was born in November 1991 in Bareilly. She attended BBL Public School and later pursued engineering at DIT School of Engineering, where she graduated with a degree in Electrical Engineering. Though she started her career in a multinational company, her path took a sharp turn — led not by chance, but by conviction. “I started my life wanting to be everything: a doctor and an engineer. This ambition led me to choose both biology and math in 11th grade,” she shares on her personal site. “Eventually, I joined an engineering college and graduated as an Electrical Engineer. However, life’s flow drew me towards a career in the army. My spirit of nationalism and a desire to prove my womanhood compelled me to join the armed forces, and I am happy I made that decision.”

Khushboo went on to serve in the Indian Army for over a decade. Eleven years of moving across the country, adapting to varied terrains and cultures, and living through challenges most civilians never face, deeply shaped her worldview. “Living in so many places and experiencing so much opened up all my wisdom and transformed me into a different person. This period instilled in me a profound understanding of the value of freedom and the power of mental strength. I learned how our minds can make or break our lives and how we can control and harness this power for a better future,” she writes.

Since retiring from the Army, Khushboo has shifted her focus from defending borders to helping people build better lives from within. She’s now a full-time wellness coach with over 15 years of experience in meditation, and she's certified in nutrition, fitness training, and psychological counselling. On her social media accounts, she shares insights on mental health, self-discipline, nutrition, and everyday wellness.

About the viral video

The recent incident in Bareilly was just one more reflection of Khushboo's instinct to act with compassion. As she spotted the child, she didn’t pause. She approached, comforted the infant, and made sure help would follow. The internet took notice. Among hundreds of comments, there were heartfelt praises from the public and celebrities alike. “Bless you de and the little girl,” commented sister Disha Patani, while actor Bhumi Pednekar added, “God bless her and you.” One user wrote, “Just cried seeing this. Sad, but what a beautiful moment of humanity. More power to you!” Another said, “Every human being should have humanity like you.”

In a world so often distracted by noise, her simple act of kindness reminds us that not all heroes wear capes.