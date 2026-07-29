ITR deadline on July 31: Extension, penalties, refund, 5 things taxpayers should know

With only two days left before the July 31 deadline for filing income tax returns (ITR) for Assessment Year (AY) 2026-27, taxpayers are rushing to complete the process. While speculation over a possible extension continues, the income tax department has not announced any change in the due date. The countdown to the July 31 ITR filing deadline has entered its final stretch. (Representative)

The due date applies to most individual taxpayers, including salaried employees and those who are not required to get their accounts audited. Here's a look at five key things taxpayers should know before filing their returns.

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No extension has been announced One of the biggest questions this year is whether the government will extend the July 31 deadline.

As of July 29, 2026, the income tax department and the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) have not issued any notification extending the due date. Unless an official announcement is made, taxpayers should treat July 31 as the final deadline.

Choose the correct ITR form Filing with the wrong form can make the return defective or invalid. For AY 2026-27, taxpayers should use the applicable ITR form notified under the Income Tax Act, 1961. These include ITR-1, ITR-2, ITR-3, ITR-4, ITR-5, ITR-6 and ITR-7.

ITR-1 (Sahaj) is meant for resident individuals with total income of up to ₹50 lakh from salary, one house property and other sources such as interest, subject to prescribed conditions.

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