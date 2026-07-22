Swara Bhasker speaks out on additional CRPF deployment amid CJP protest

Since Monday, when students allegedly faced lathi-charge while marching in Delhi demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan following the NEET paper leak controversy, many celebrities have come out in support of the protest. Bollywood actor Swara Bhasker has been one of the first celebrities to publicly back the student movement. Now, she has shared a new video, calling out the government's reported deployment of additional CRPF companies in Delhi. Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker spoke against government's reported decision to deploy additional security forces in Delhi.

'Indian government has declared war on youth' Swara shared a video in which she expressed her discontent over the government's reported deployment of more security forces in Delhi to deal with students who have been peacefully protesting in the national capital. She stated that these measures indicated that the "Indian government has declared war on the youth of this country."

She said in the video, "What is really screwed up about the government response to the Delhi protest is that they have the Delhi police in the full riot gear and on like the battle front, they have RAF (Rapid Action Force), they have 20 additional companies of CRPF coming to Delhi and now it is reported that they are also calling 10 more companies of CRPF from Kashmir. So, apparently students, who are leading a peaceful protest and are fighting for their own future, and have totally legitimate demands, are more dangerous to the Indian government than Pakistan and China. Let's say it s it is: The Indian government has declared war on the youth and children of this country. It is absolutely shameful."

She captioned the post, "It feels like the Indian Govt. has declared war on the children and youth of our country! Shame!!" According to PTI, Centre has ordered deployment of 20 additional companies of the CRPF in Delhi to strengthen security measures.