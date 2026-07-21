Swara Bhasker shares video of husband Fahad Ahmad getting detained during Mumbai protest: ‘Shameful state of affairs’

Bollywood actor Swara Bhasker on Monday took to Instagram to share videos of her husband and political activist Fahad Ahmad being detained by the Mumbai Police. In the post, Swara alleged that Fahad was detained along with other protesters who had gathered near Chaityabhoomi in Dadar to protest the forcible removal of activist Sonam Wangchuk from his hunger strike in Delhi and to demand the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the recent examination paper leaks. Swara Bhasker shares video of husband Fahad Ahmad getting detained by Mumbai police.

'Shameful state of affairs' In the video shared by Swara, Fahad is seen being taken away by the Mumbai Police while questioning their actions and asking why he was being detained. Swara shared the video with the caption, "Mumbai Police detaining @fahadzirarahmad and other protestors at #chaityabhoomi in Mumbai on 20 July 2026, at 4:30 pm. They are currently being detained at Mahim Police Station. This is India's democracy. Shameful state of affairs."

In the caption, Swara later revealed that Fahad was released by the police after almost three-and-a-half hours. She wrote, "Fahad has been released at 8pm."