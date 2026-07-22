Everyone Gets Lost at the Pitbull Concert

As a crowd of mostly women danced the night away at Pitbull’s recent concert in London, barely a hair was out of place. ‘The Bald-Es’ gather in Hyde Park, London, ahead of the concert this month.

That’s because fans of the man born Armando Christian Perez have an unofficial dress code at his shows that emulates the rapper’s signature look: aviator sunglasses, a black tie and a white shirt, topped off with a bald cap.

“It’s embarrassing if you don’t come with one,” Kirsty Downes, 35, said as several other Pitbull lookalikes strode through Hyde Park on the way to the show.

But as Downes and other members of the bald-capped brigade often learn, loyalty can come at a price.

“You start walking off with the wrong Pitbull,” said Downes. “I’m walking and I’m like, ‘Oh, I’m with Denise, and no, I’m not, I’m with Dave. I don’t know Dave.”

Factor in the patchy phone service that often occurs at large events, and getting lost is almost inevitable.

“We lost [our friend] Wendy like 5 minutes ago,” said Rosie Floyd, 32, who was with her mother and friends at the show. “It’s like, ‘Which bald cap is our bald cap?’”

The bald-cap trend at Pitbull shows emerged after the pandemic, and has grown thanks to viral social-media videos. Fans say wearing the look gives them a sense of freedom and infectious joy, and it creates an instant sense of community with total strangers.

Sales for bald caps on TikTok Shop have been up 1,200% during Pitbull’s current U.K. tour.

The phenomenon reflects a broader shift in concert culture into participatory fandom. People don’t just attend shows; they arrive in elaborate, artist-inspired outfits, from Taylor Swift fans trading friendship bracelets to Beyoncé fans donning cowboy hats.

Pitbull (the real one) has embraced the tradition and affectionately calls his fans “The Bald-Es” because they “fly high like bald eagles.” At the London show, he and over 22,000 fans set the Guinness World Record for the largest gathering of people wearing bald caps.

“You know when I’m in your city at this point,” the Miami-born rapper said before accepting a framed Guinness World Records certificate. “To all the Bald-Es, without y’all like I said before, there’s no Pitbull, no movement, no revolution.”