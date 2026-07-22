The Scam – Leaked teaser: Zee5 announces show on paper leak, student suicides amid nationwide protests
The Scam – Leaked teaser: OTT platform Zee5 announced on Wednesday that they have a new show in the works based on paper leaks.
The Scam – Leaked teaser: Even as the country has seen nationwide protests sparked in New Delhi against alleged irregularities in NEET exams, OTT platform Zee5 has announced a new show. Dropping a teaser on Wednesday, the platform announced The Scam – Leaked web series that delves into paper leaks and student suicides.
The Scam – Leaked teaser released
A 1-minute-9-second-long teaser was released on Wednesday to announce The Scam – Leaked. “One paper. Millions of dreams. One leak. A nation in disbelief,” wrote Zee5, announcing the show. Their post also said, “The Scam: Leaked, Coming Soon on Zee 5.” A release date has yet to be announced. The teaser was released without the director, cast, or crew names attached. But Zee5 tagged filmmakers Sameer S Redij, Anand Singh, Pragati Deshmukh and Balwinder Singh Janjua in their post.
The teaser shows exam papers being printed under strict vigilance. They are sealed with a confidential tag and packed into cartons. However, before the cartons are loaded into vehicles, one paper leaks. The person clicks pictures of the question paper and releases it, leading to chaos. Soon, there’s media coverage on the leak, showing student reactions and empty classrooms. It ends with a student receiving a call from their father. Only it’s too late. Further details of the show are yet to be revealed.
Internet reacts to ‘timely’ teaser
Many thought The Scam – Leaked was being announced at the right time. “Man...that was so hard hitting. I will watch this movie definitely before it is removed,” commented one person on YouTube, seemingly referring to how Diljit Dosanjh and Honey Trehan’s Satluj was removed from the same platform within 2 days. “Perfect series for current situation,” wrote another. “This is well needed to open up the eyes of lndian youth,” commented one person.
“zee 5 team understands algorithim,” joked one YouTuber, while another wrote, ‘The timing...damn.!” Some even asked if Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and the Cockroach Janata Party will feature in the story, referring to the current protests. “Problem ke solution se pehli movie aagayi. Wahh re India. (Before finding a solution to the issue, a movie is releasing. Good job India),” wrote one person sarcastically.
The CJP, Sonam Wangchuk and students across India have been demanding Pradhan’s resignation over the NEET paper leak. The protests that began at Jantar Mantar saw the Chalo Sansad march on July 20. Police action with lathi and tear gas during the protests sparked protests across the country, with numerous celebrities also voicing out against the move.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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