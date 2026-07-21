Hanumankind protests with students at Chalo Sansad march in Delhi; comments on post criticising Diljit Dosanjh. Watch
Rapper Hanumankind, known for songs such as Big Dawgs and Run It Up, joined protesters at the Chalo Sansad march on Monday.
Rapper Hanumankind, famous for Big Dawgs and Run It Up, protested along with students at the Chalo Sansad march in New Delhi on Monday. Videos show him dressed in an Indian cricket jersey and taking to the streets like everyone else to mark his protest. The singer also made his opinion known after the Delhi police used tear gas and lathi-charged the protesters, something he witnessed first-hand.
Hanumankind joins Chalo Sansad march
On Monday, Hanumankind took to his Instagram Stories to post a video of the protest before police action. The protesters could be seen waving Indian flags and making their voices known. “Right before the cops starting firing tear gas and beating people with sticks,” he wrote, posting the video.
He also re-shared another video of the protesters facing lathis and tear gas at the march. The rapper made his opinion known, writing, “There's no justification for this kind of force being used against the people that showed up today. Believing we deserve better is not a crime.” Hanumankind also re-posted a note that read: “I witnessed two very different demonstrations. One created by the people. One created by the response.”
Protester posts video of Hanumankind, calls out Diljit Dosanjh
A protester also posted a video of Hanumankind marching alongside them, wearing a mask. The singer even poses in the selfie video before making his way. “Hanuman kind also joined today's jantar mantar protest,” read the text on the video. The rapper commented under the video with a salute emoji.
The protester’s caption read: “@diljitdosanjh kuch sikho bhai, yeh hota hai real artist globally famous and big stepper jaise hit song dene ke baad bhi protest join Kiya. Artist ager social issues par nahi bolega to kon bolega? #hanumankind #jantarmantarprotest #delhi #hiphop #diljitdosanjh (Diljit Dosanjh, learn something, brother. This is what a real global artist is like. Even after making a globally famous hit like Big Dawgs, he joined the protest. If an artist doesn’t raise their voice for social issues, then who else will)."
What did Diljit Dosanjh say?
Diljit had come under fire for saying earlier this month “I am an artist. I am not a politician” when asked about the Jantar Mantar protests. However, after videos and pictures of the police action surfaced on Monday, the singer has since responded. He wrote on Tuesday, “Mere Te Already Anti Nationalist Da Tag Baut Vaar Lagg Chuka.. Hun V Mainu Anti-nationalist Keha Jaega. After Kisan Protest.. I faced a Lot of Backlash & Legal Problems which I can’t Even Discuss.. BAKI RAB SAB DEKH REHA, BABA BHALLI KARU.”
(I have already been labelled an 'anti-national' many times. Even now, I know I will be called anti-national again. After the farmers' protest, I faced a lot of backlash and legal problems that I still cannot even discuss. The rest, God is watching everything. May Baba bless everyone)
The Cockroach Janata Party, Sonam Wangchuk and students affected by alleged irregularities during NEET exams have been protesting for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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