Hanumankind protests with students at Chalo Sansad march in Delhi; comments on post criticising Diljit Dosanjh. Watch

He also re-shared another video of the protesters facing lathis and tear gas at the march. The rapper made his opinion known, writing, “There's no justification for this kind of force being used against the people that showed up today. Believing we deserve better is not a crime.” Hanumankind also re-posted a note that read: “I witnessed two very different demonstrations. One created by the people. One created by the response.”

On Monday, Hanumankind took to his Instagram Stories to post a video of the protest before police action. The protesters could be seen waving Indian flags and making their voices known. “Right before the cops starting firing tear gas and beating people with sticks,” he wrote, posting the video.

Rapper Hanumankind , famous for Big Dawgs and Run It Up, protested along with students at the Chalo Sansad march in New Delhi on Monday. Videos show him dressed in an Indian cricket jersey and taking to the streets like everyone else to mark his protest. The singer also made his opinion known after the Delhi police used tear gas and lathi-charged the protesters, something he witnessed first-hand.

A protester also posted a video of Hanumankind marching alongside them, wearing a mask. The singer even poses in the selfie video before making his way. “Hanuman kind also joined today's jantar mantar protest,” read the text on the video. The rapper commented under the video with a salute emoji.

The protester’s caption read: “@diljitdosanjh kuch sikho bhai, yeh hota hai real artist globally famous and big stepper jaise hit song dene ke baad bhi protest join Kiya. Artist ager social issues par nahi bolega to kon bolega? #hanumankind #jantarmantarprotest #delhi #hiphop #diljitdosanjh (Diljit Dosanjh, learn something, brother. This is what a real global artist is like. Even after making a globally famous hit like Big Dawgs, he joined the protest. If an artist doesn’t raise their voice for social issues, then who else will)."

What did Diljit Dosanjh say? Diljit had come under fire for saying earlier this month “I am an artist. I am not a politician” when asked about the Jantar Mantar protests. However, after videos and pictures of the police action surfaced on Monday, the singer has since responded. He wrote on Tuesday, “Mere Te Already Anti Nationalist Da Tag Baut Vaar Lagg Chuka.. Hun V Mainu Anti-nationalist Keha Jaega. After Kisan Protest.. I faced a Lot of Backlash & Legal Problems which I can’t Even Discuss.. BAKI RAB SAB DEKH REHA, BABA BHALLI KARU.”

(I have already been labelled an 'anti-national' many times. Even now, I know I will be called anti-national again. After the farmers' protest, I faced a lot of backlash and legal problems that I still cannot even discuss. The rest, God is watching everything. May Baba bless everyone)

The Cockroach Janata Party, Sonam Wangchuk and students affected by alleged irregularities during NEET exams have been protesting for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.