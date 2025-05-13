Hanumankind reacts to US meteorologist sneaking in Run It Up lyrics while reporting weather

Rapper Hanumankind reacted to a video of US meteorologist Adam Krueger sneaking in the lyrics of his latest song, Run It Up, while reporting the weather. Adam posted a video on his Instagram, showing how he had fun with the lyrics while reporting for Fox 11 Los Angeles. (Also Read: Hanumankind confirms new song for Vijay's final film Jana Nayagan, says Anirudh has created a ‘beautiful rap song’) Hanumankind in a still from his recently-released song Run It Up.

Hanumankind reacts to weatherman sneaking in Run It Up lyrics

Adam posted a video on his Instagram, tagging Hanumankind and music producer Kalmi. He wrote, “Heat wave? Run it up! @hanumankind @kingkalmi #runitup #hanumankind #weatheronthebeat #sneakingwordsintheweather.”

In the video, Adam can be seen using the lyrics while reporting in fun ways like, “Let’s run it up, the sun is up,” and “Your problems, they’re just not the same to us.” Hanumankind commented under his post, calling him a “Legend” while Kalmi wrote, “Thank u sirr (heart emoji).”

One fan ribbed Adam for missing out some lyrics, asking, “But where are your ten toes?!” and he replied, “Standin’ on bidness (business), of course.” Others also thought it was a hoot with one comment reading, “Love this concept, makes it so much fun to watch.” Another thought, “This is brilliant!”

Adam has sneaked in lyrics to songs in his reportage before, including Kendrick Lamar’s Not Like Us and Doechii’s Denial is a River.

About Hanumankind

Hanumankind is a rapper, singer, songwriter, and actor from Kerala. In 2019, he released his first single, Daily Dose, from his debut EP album, Kalari. However, he gained fame in 2024 when he collaborated with Hyderabad-based artiste and producer Kalmi for Big Dawgs. American rapper A$AP Rocky also collaborated with them on a version of the hit song.

Hanumankind released his new song Run It Up with Kalmi in March this year, and the song garnered attention too. He performed it, Big Dawgs and other hits at Coachella during his debut. He also debuted as an actor in 2024 with the Malayalam film Rifle Club, which received rave reviews.