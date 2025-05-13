Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, May 13, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Hanumankind reacts to US meteorologist sneaking in Run It Up lyrics while reporting weather

ByNeeshita Nyayapati
May 13, 2025 05:36 PM IST

US meteorologist Adam Krueger posted a video of how he sneaked in the lyrics to Hanumankind's Run It Up while reporting the weather. 

Rapper Hanumankind reacted to a video of US meteorologist Adam Krueger sneaking in the lyrics of his latest song, Run It Up, while reporting the weather. Adam posted a video on his Instagram, showing how he had fun with the lyrics while reporting for Fox 11 Los Angeles. (Also Read: Hanumankind confirms new song for Vijay's final film Jana Nayagan, says Anirudh has created a ‘beautiful rap song’)

Hanumankind in a still from his recently-released song Run It Up.
Hanumankind in a still from his recently-released song Run It Up.

Hanumankind reacts to weatherman sneaking in Run It Up lyrics

Adam posted a video on his Instagram, tagging Hanumankind and music producer Kalmi. He wrote, “Heat wave? Run it up! @hanumankind @kingkalmi #runitup #hanumankind #weatheronthebeat #sneakingwordsintheweather.”

In the video, Adam can be seen using the lyrics while reporting in fun ways like, “Let’s run it up, the sun is up,” and “Your problems, they’re just not the same to us.” Hanumankind commented under his post, calling him a “Legend” while Kalmi wrote, “Thank u sirr (heart emoji).”

One fan ribbed Adam for missing out some lyrics, asking, “But where are your ten toes?!” and he replied, “Standin’ on bidness (business), of course.” Others also thought it was a hoot with one comment reading, “Love this concept, makes it so much fun to watch.” Another thought, “This is brilliant!”

Adam has sneaked in lyrics to songs in his reportage before, including Kendrick Lamar’s Not Like Us and Doechii’s Denial is a River.

About Hanumankind

Hanumankind is a rapper, singer, songwriter, and actor from Kerala. In 2019, he released his first single, Daily Dose, from his debut EP album, Kalari. However, he gained fame in 2024 when he collaborated with Hyderabad-based artiste and producer Kalmi for Big Dawgs. American rapper A$AP Rocky also collaborated with them on a version of the hit song.

Hanumankind released his new song Run It Up with Kalmi in March this year, and the song garnered attention too. He performed it, Big Dawgs and other hits at Coachella during his debut. He also debuted as an actor in 2024 with the Malayalam film Rifle Club, which received rave reviews.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
News / Entertainment / Music / Hanumankind reacts to US meteorologist sneaking in Run It Up lyrics while reporting weather
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 13, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On