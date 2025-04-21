Alan Walker wants to work with Indian rapper Hanumankind; gives a shoutout to Badshah, KING

DJ Alan Walker on rapper Hanumankind

Alan said that he would love to work with Hanumankind, lauding his ‘music sense and style’. He said, “I love his vibrant blend of Tamil and electronic music, and of course, his energy is something else.” He also gave a shoutout to Badshah, stating that he liked his ‘seamless fusion’ of Hindi, Punjabi and pop influences, apart from how KING played with words.

The DJ first visited India in 2016 and admitted to being fascinated by the ‘culture, music, people and food’ here. He recollected his last concert, saying, “During my last concert, when the entire audience sang along to Faded, it was a magical moment that I’ll never forget. The warmth and enthusiasm here are truly unmatched. India is a special place.”

Alan Walker, Hanumankind’s recent concerts

Alan performed in India as part of his Walkerworld India Part II. His final stop was in Jaipur on April 20, marking his tenth performance in the country. He will be performing in cities such as Barcelona, London, Berlin and Paris as part of his Walkerworld European Tour soon. His most recent album, Walkerworld 2.0, was released in January this year.

As for Hanumankind, he performed at Coachella earlier this month. He turned up with a traditional Kerala chenda melam (drummers' ensemble) to perform hits like Run It Up and Big Dawgs. Videos of his performance were doing the rounds online, which showed fans happily singing along and losing their mind when he showed up with the drummers.