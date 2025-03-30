PM Modi praises rapper Hanumankind for promoting Indian culture in his song Run It Up: ‘Due to his efforts...’

Narendra Modi lauds Hanumankind

Narendra Modi expressed his admiration for Hanumankind's efforts during the 120th episode of his monthly radio program, Mann Ki Baat, highlighting the song's role in promoting traditional Indian martial arts such as Kalaripayattu, Gatka, and Thang-Ta.

He praised Hanumankind, stating that his efforts have helped people worldwide learn about India's traditional martial arts.

Narendra Modi said, “Friends, our indigenous games are now becoming a part of popular culture. You all must be knowing the famous rapper Hanumankind. His new song 'Run It Up' is becoming quite famous these days. Our traditional martial arts like Kalaripayattu, Gatka and Thang-Ta have been included in it."

He added, "I congratulate Hanumankind that due to his efforts people of the world are getting to know about our traditional martial arts."

Hanumankind returns with Run it Up after Big Dawgs

In March, Hanumankind, who shot to global fame this year with his viral hit, Big Dawgs in 2024, returned with his first solo, which is titled Run It Up. The song boasts a distinctive Indian flavour, drawing heavily from the country's rich cultural heritage, particularly the folk traditions and martial arts of the country.

In the song, the Kerala-born rapper delivered his trademark rapid-fire verses with effortless ease. The rhyme schemes are uncomplicated, and the beats are catchy. For the song, Hanumankind reunited with his Big Dawgs director Bijoy Shetty, and producer Kalmi. The visuals for Run it Up serve as a vibrant tribute to Indian culture. While his previous Big Dawgs video was set in a daring well of death, this latest release showcases an array of martial arts and traditional dance forms from across India, with a special emphasis on Kerala's rich cultural heritage.