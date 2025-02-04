K-Pop band M.O.N.T: Would be cool to meet rapper Hanumankind

A lot has changed for K-pop boy band M.O.N.T (Members of the National Team) since their debut in 2019. They are one of the few music groups to have survived the 2020 pandemic, and now, they are trying to position their ‘group’ as a ‘band’ by not just sticking to vocals but also playing the instruments. K-Pop band M.O.N.T wants to meet Hanumankind

The trio, comprising Bitsaeon, Narachan, and Roda, recently marked six years in the business. They have made a comeback with their fifth mini-album, Somewhere Out There, and the chart-busting title track, On My Own.

“The current goal is to position ourselves as a band and learn all the instruments. The variety of tracks in our album is a metaphor for how we are taking on different challenges as a group. The title track is a symbol of hope, as we are all dealing with something or the other,” say members Roda and Narachan.

Meanwhile, recent times have seen India emerging as a chosen destination for several popular K-pop acts. M.O.N.T are no strangers to the country either, having toured and performed in the North-east in 2019. “It was a memorable tour; Indian fans are passionate about music. They bring a vibe which is very encouraging for an artiste. That apart, we just loved the food, butter chicken and naan especially,” they say in unison.

A few years ago, the group had captivated the internet with their rendition of Arijit Singh’s Hawayein (Jab Harry Met Sejal, 2017). However, the trio reveals that they are most impressed with Indian rapper Hanumankind, who has become a musical sensation among Korean artistes. “We loved his song Big Dawgs, and its video was awesome. It would be cool to meet him,” they share excitedly.

Not just in India, the last five years have seen a massive surge in the global popularity of K-pop, with streaming numbers witnessing a 360 % increase and new groups debuting every quarter. “K-pop is an amalgamation of many genres. It provides variety, while invigorating and synchronised performances have elevated it to another level,” says Bitaseon.