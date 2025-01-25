Padma Awards 2025: Arijit Singh, Ajith Kumar, Shekhar Kapur, late Pankaj Udhas among recipients this year

Padma Awards announced

On Saturday, the Narendra Modi government announced the 2025 Padma Awards, one of the top civilian honours in the country. The Ministry of home affairs announced seven Padma Vibhushan, 19 Padma Bhushan and 113 Padma Shri awardees. The President of India President Droupadi Murmu will confer these awards at ceremonial functions held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in March-April this year.

The seven Padma Vibhushan awardees include renowned folk singer Sharda Sinha, who has been posthumously awarded India's second highest civilian honour. Known for her iconic Chhatth songs, Sharda passed away on November 5 last year at Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). She has been honoured for her contribution to the world of music.

Stars get Padma Bhushan

When we talk about Padma Bhushan, icons who have got the honour from the field of art include names such as Anant Nag, Jatin Goswami, late singer Pankaj Udhas, filmmaker and Shekhar Kapur.

Out of 113 Padma Shri awards, Adwaita Charan Gadanayak, Achyut Ramchandra Palav, Ashok Laxman Saraf, Ashwini Bhide Deshpande, Barry Godfray John, Gokul Chandra Das, Farooq Ahmad Mir, Durga Charan Ranbir, Bharat Gupt, Guruvayur Dorai, Harchandan Singh Bhatty, Harjinder Singh Srinagar Wale, Hassan Raghu, Jaspinder Narula, Joynacharan Bathari and Nirmala Devi.

Singer Arijit Singh and Ricky Kej have received the honour for their contribution to the field of music.

The awards are given in various disciplines/ fields of activities including art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, and civil service. The are announced on the eve of Republic Day every year.