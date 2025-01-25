Padma Awards 2025: Fruit farmer, Kuwaiti Yoga practitioner, travel bloggers among Padma Shri awardees

The central government announced Saturday the names of unsung heroes for the coveted Padma Shri ahead of Republic Day. A full list of Padma Awards is expected to be released later today. Nagaland's L Hangthing (Left) and Shaikha A J Al Sabah from Kuwait are among the Padma Shri awardees.

Among those awarded on Saturday include Libia Lobo Sardesai, a 100-year-old freedom fighter from Goa, who played an important role in Goa's freedom movement.

She co-founded an underground radio station -- 'Voz da Liberdabe (Voice of Freedom)' -- in a forested area in 1955 to rally people against the Portuguese rule.

Also among the awardees is Gokul Chandra Dey, a 57-year-old Dhak player from West Bengal who broke the gender stereotype by training 150 women in the male-dominated field.

Dey also created a lightweight Dhak type, 1.5 kg less than the conventional instrument, and represented India at various international platforms and performed with Maestros like Pandit Ravi Shankar and Ustad Zakir Hussain.

Dr Neerja Bhatla, a Gynaecologist from Delhi who specializes in cervical cancer detection, prevention, and management, has also been awarded the Padma Shri.

Here's a list of Padma Shri awardees released so far:

L Hangthing (Nagaland)

Hariman Sharma (Himachal Pradesh)

Jumde Yomgam Gamlin (Arunachal Pradesh)

Joynacharan Bathari (Assam)

Naren Gurung (Sikkim)

Vilas Dangre (Maharashtra)

Shaikha A J Al Sabah (Kuwait)

Nirmala Devi (Bihar)

Bhim Singh Bhavesh (Bihar)

Radha Bahin Bhatt (Uttarakhand)

Suresh Soni (Gujarat)

Pandi Ram Mandavi (Chhattisgarh)

Jonas Masett (Brazil)

Jagdish Joshila (Madhya Pradesh)

Harvinder Singh (Haryana)

Bheru Singh Chouhan (Madhya Pradesh)

Venkappa Ambaji Sugatekar (Karnataka)

P Datchanamoorthy (Puducherry)

Libia Lobo Sardesai (Goa)

Gokul Chandra Das (West Bengal)

Hugh Gantzer (Uttarakhand)

Colleen Gantzer (Uttarakhand)

Dr Neerja Bhatla (Delhi)

Sally Holkar (Madhya Pradesh)

Maruti Bhujangrao Chitampalli (Maharashtra)

What are Padma Awards?

The Padma Awards are one of the highest civilian honours of India announced annually on the eve of Republic Day.

The awards are given in three categories: Padma Vibhushan (for exceptional and distinguished service), Padma Bhushan (distinguished service of higher order) and Padma Shri (distinguished service).

The award seeks to recognize achievements in all fields of activities or disciplines where an element of public service is involved.

The Padma Awards are conferred on the recommendations made by the Padma Awards Committee, which is constituted by the Prime Minister every year.