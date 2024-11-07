Sharda Sinha's final Facebook post for late husband goes viral after her death: ‘I will come to you soon’

The last rites of renowned folk singer Sharda Sinha will be performed with full state honours today in Patna, Bihar, the same place where her late husband Brajkishore Sinha's last rites were held a couple of months ago. This holds even more significance given that Sharda's final post in memory of her late husband has gone viral after her death. (Also Read – ‘Bihar Kokila’ Sharda Sinha's top songs: From Chhathi Maiya Aayi Na Duaariya to Hum Aapke Hain Koun's Babul) Sharda Sinha's last Facebook post for late husband Brajkishore Sinha included this picture.

Sharda Sinha's final Facebook post

In Sharda's last Facebook post, she shared a picture in which she stood next to her husband Brijkishore. Their granddaughter sat and smiled in Brijkishore's lap. Sharda shared this post days after Brijkishore's death and recounted her last meeting with her husband.

“I met him for the last time on the evening of September 17. Before leaving, I told him, ‘I will return in three days, please take care of yourself.’ He said, ‘I will be absolutely fine. You stay healthy, and do return soon.’ He was looking at me the whole time. Who knew this was our last meeting?" Sharda wrote in the caption.

"I still feel his presence. My kids, Vandana and Anshuman, still feel their father is just out for work and will return soon. This is a picture from our last meeting. The silence and his absence are killing me. In the picture, you can see his teary eyes with his granddaughter, and I am assuring him, ‘I will come to you soon.’ ‘Mai jald hi aaungi, maine bas yehi kaha tha unse (I will join you soon, that is what I told him),’" she added.

Sharda Sinha breathes her last

The folk singer passed away on Tuesday at around 9.20 pm due to refractory shock as a result of 'septicaemia', said an AIIMS Delhi official. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has announced that the last rites of the singer, Padma Bhushan awardee, would be conducted with full state honours, as per an official statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office.

Sharda Sinha, known as the "Bihar Kokila" for her melodious renditions of folk music, was admitted to AIIMS Delhi and was under treatment at the hospital's oncology department. The singer had been battling multiple myeloma, a form of blood cancer, which has significantly affected her health since 2018.

She breathed her last on the first day of the Chhath Puja, a day particularly significant to her fans due to her iconic Chhath Mahaparv songs.