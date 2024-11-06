‘Bihar Kokila’ Sharda Sinha's top songs: From Chhathi Maiya Aayi Na Duaariya to Hum Aapke Hain Koun's Babul

Sharda Sinha, also called ‘Begum Akhtar of Mithila’, was the melody behind Chhath Puja and many a celebration in the region – and outside it too. Her songs echoed with the sounds of generations of folk singers who came before her, her voice earthy and imbued with the memory of home. The singer died on Tuesday night following a long battle with multiple myeloma. It was just four days after her 72nd birthday on November 1. Wednesday is the first day of Chhath celebrations, a festival she was always associated with. (Also Read | Sharda Sinha's son Anshuman Sinha mourns his mom's death, shares details about her last rites) Renowned folk singer Sharda Sinha died at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)(PTI)

About Sharda's musical journey

Sharda always released a song during the festival and did so this year too not withstanding her ill health. A trained classical singer who effortlessly melded the folk in her many songs, Sinha was hailed as the voice of her people and often called ‘Bihar Kokila’. The Padma Bhushan recipient, whose career spanned more than five decades, lent her voice to songs in Maithili, Bhojpuri and Magahi languages.

Let's take a look at some of her popular songs:

1) Chhathi Maiya Aayi Na Duaariya

Sharda sang the song in Bhojpuri and it released in 2003. It was part of the Sakal Jagtarini Hey Chhati Maiya album. She was also the composer of the song. The lyrics was written by Vinay Bihari. The song became widely popular since its release and has always been played during the festival of Chhath Puja.

2) Kartik Maas Ijoriya

The song sung by Sharda is from the album Aragh which released in 2005. It has been composed by Shailesh Thakkar and lyrics have been penned by Jyotindra Mishra.

3) Ho Deenanth

The song is from the album Chhathi Maiya released in 1986. Apart from singing the song, Sharda was also its music director as well as lyricist.

4) Babul

The song sung by Sharda is from the 1994 film Hum Aapke Hain Koun, directed by Sooraj Barjatya. The film stars Madhuri Dixit, Salman Khan, Mohnish Bahl, Renuka Shahane, Alok Nath, Reema Lagoo and Anupam Kher. In the film, it was picturised on Mohnish and Renuka when their characters got married. The song was sung by Sharda with music by Raamlaxman and lyrics by Ravinder Rawal.

5) Kahe Toh Se Sajna

Sharda lent her voice to the song from the 1989 film Maine Pyar Kiya. It has been featured on Salman Khan and Bhagyashree. Directed by Sooraj Barjatya, the film also starred Alok Nath, Mohnish Bahl, and Reema Lagoo. In the song, Salman and Bhagyashree's characters are seen working at an under-construction building and spending time with each other. The music was composed by Raamlaxman and the lyrics by Asad Bhopali.

About Sharda's health, family

Sharda, who had been suffering from multiple myeloma since 2017, had been on oxygen support in the intensive care unit of the Institute Rotary Cancer Hospital (IRCH), the cancer institute of AIIMS, since October 27. She is survived by her children--Vandana and Anshuman. Just weeks ago, they lost their father, Braj Kishore Sinha, to a brain haemorrhage after a fall. It was a hard blow for the already ailing Sinha.

Over the years, she received various honours besides the Padma awards. These include the Rashtriya Devi Ahiliya Samman, Bihar Kala Puraskar, Bihar Ratna, Bhojpuri Ratna, and Mithila Vibhuti Samman.