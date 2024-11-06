Sharda Sinha's son Anshuman Sinha mourns his mom's death, shares details about her last rites: This is a shocker for all

Anshuman Sinha, son of the renowned singer Sharda Sinha, said that it is a sad time for the family and her loved ones as she died on the first day of the Chhath Puja. As reported by news agency ANI, Anshuman said that she will always remain in the hearts of the people. Informing about the last rituals, Anshuman said that her mortal remains will be taken to Patna on Wednesday morning. (Also Read | Tributes pour in from across Bihar for folk singer Sharda Sinha) Sharda Sinha has contributed immensely to Bhojpuri, Maithili, and Hindi folk music.

Anshuman talks about his mother

Anshuman said, "This is a sad time for us... She was very close to all of us. It was in her aura and singing that captivated everyone and this is a shocker for all of them. I am sure her loved ones will be as sad as me. Her motherhood was clearly visible in her songs as well as in her personality. She left us on the first day of Chhath Puja...She will always be there in the hearts of people..."

About Sharda's last rites

Talking about her last rites, he added, "We have decided that the last rites of my mother (Sharda Sinha) will take place at the same place where my father's last rite was performed... Therefore, we will take her mortal remains to Patna tomorrow..." He also shared a post on Instagram, dedicating it to his mother.

PM Modi condoles death

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expressed his deepest condolences on the death of Sharda. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), PM Modi wrote, “I am deeply saddened by the demise of renowned folk singer Sharda Sinha ji. Her Maithili and Bhojpuri folk songs have been very popular for the last several decades.”

He added, "The echo of her melodious songs associated with the great festival of faith, Chhath, will last forever. Her demise is an irreparable loss for the music world. My condolences are with her family and fans in this hour of grief. Om Shanti!"

About Sharda Sinha

The folk singer, known as the Bihar Kokila, died on Tuesday at around 9.20 pm due to refractory shock as a result of septicaemia at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi. She was battling with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer, which was diagnosed in 2018. Her condition deteriorated on Monday, after which she was placed on a ventilator.

A music scene veteran since the 1970s, she has contributed immensely to Bhojpuri, Maithili, and Hindi folk music and is celebrated for her soulful renditions of folk music. Known for her contributions to the traditional folk music of Bihar and her iconic Chhath geet, Sharda is considered a cultural ambassador of the region.