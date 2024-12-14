Karan Aujla brings out Hanumankind in Bengaluru during show for Big Dawgs: Watch

KAran Aujla was joined by Hanumankind as the duo song latter's iconic hit Big Dawgs in Bengaluru on Friday

In a thrilling surprise for fans, renowned rapper Hanumankind joined Punjabi singer Karan Aujla on stage during his Bengaluru concert on Friday night. The electrifying moment unfolded as the duo performed the global hit Big Dawgs, sending the crowd into a frenzy. The audience in Bengaluru sang along with the two artists, turning the arena into a sea of energy and excitement as the duo delivered a show-stopping performance.

Karan Aujla is currently on the India leg of his It Was All a Dream world tour, which has already seen packed shows in Mumbai and Bengaluru. The tour, his first-ever arena tour in India, is being hailed as a cultural milestone for modern Punjabi music, aiming to take the genre to new heights on the global stage.

Expressing his emotions about performing in his homeland, Karan Aujla had earlier shared, “This tour marks a significant milestone in my career, highlighting my journey from a small village in Punjab to the global stage. India has a special place in my heart, and I can't wait to bring the It Was All a Dream tour home! I'm grateful to my fans for making this dream possible. We're gonna celebrate together and make some history!"

The tour will continue with performances in Delhi on December 15, 17, and 19.

Meanwhile, Hanumankind is scaling new heights in his career. The Kerala-based rapper recently performed alongside international hip-hop icon ASAP Rocky at the Rolling Loud festival in Pattaya. The duo gave fans an unforgettable rendition of Big Dawgs, solidifying Hanumankind's reputation as a global sensation. Adding to his achievements, it was announced last week that he will perform at Coachella 2025, making him only the third Indian artist to grace the iconic festival, following in the footsteps of Diljit Dosanjh and AP Dhillon.

With back-to-back career milestones and collaborations with global and local icons, Hanumankind continues to push boundaries, much like Karan Aujla, whose trailblazing tour celebrates the rise of Punjabi music on the international stage.