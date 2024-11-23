Hanumankind joins ASAP Rocky on stage during Thailand concert, fans say he's ‘making Indians proud’

Hanumankind is hitting one career milestone after another. The viral sensation from Kerala, has now unlocked another achievement, as he performed on stage with ASAP Rocky in Pattaya. The rappers were part of the Rolling Loud concert, when ASAP brought Hanumankind on stage and the broke into a new rendition of chartbuster Big Dawgs. (Also read: Hanumankind set to perform at Coachella after Diljit Dosanjh and AP Dhillon; Lady Gaga, Green Day to headline) Hanumankind was the surprise guest performer with ASAP Rocky during the Rolling Loud concert in Pattaya.

ASAP X Hanumankind

A video shared by Rolling Loud on Instagram shows them covering the stage while hopping from one side to another as fireworks went off behind them. They sang the song with great energy, making the audience swing with them.

Fans were proud of Hanumankind and in awe of the latest collaboration. Spotify wrote in the comments, “Just when we thought Big Dawgs couldn’t get better, we got the remix.” A fan wrote, “Rocky remix is something i couldve only dreamt of for real.” Another said, “A rapper from India making Indians proud.” Another commented, “Rocky is on stage with an Indian boy.”

Hanumankind at Coachella

Earlier this week, it was also announced that Hanumankind will be performing at Coachella in 2025. This makes him only the third artist to perform at the prestigious music fest, after Diljit Dosanjh and AP Dhillon.

On Wednesday, Coachella 2025 organisers announced the lineup for this year's festival, revealing that Lady Gaga, Green Day and Post Malone will headline the event, while Travis Scott will play a special guest slot.

Missy Elliott, Charli XCX, and Megan Thee Stallion will also feature at the major event in the California desert that kicks off the music festival circuit. Coachella takes place over two three-day weekends in the spring, this year April 11-13 and 18-20. Hanumankind will be performing on a Saturday as per the schedule. However, it has not been clarified if it will be on April 12 or 19.

Hanumankind also recently performed in front of a crowd of over 13,500 people at Nassau Coliseum in New York at the 'Modi and US' supershow.

Hanumankind grew to superstardom with his viral track Big Dawgs, earlier this year. It topped music charts across the planet, evening earning his position on the Spotify top 5.