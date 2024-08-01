'Greatest music video to come out of India': Kerala rapper Hanumankind's Big Dawgs gets internet raving

If you've been scrolling through Instagram at all this week, you'd likely have noticed a vest-wearing, foot-stomping man storm a well of death while vibing to some slick beats. That's Hanumankind, a rapper from Kerala who has the world music scene in a chokehold with his latest music video, Big Dawgs. (Also read: ‘Rapping his way to global recognition’: Anand Mahindra on Sooraj Cherukat’s viral ‘well of death’ rap) Hanumankind has the world's attention with his latest music video for Big Dawgs.

Released three weeks ago, it has garnered 7 million views and thousands of comments from a fresh bunch of fans. Multiple videos, reels have surfaced on Instagram, dubbing the video 'the best to come out this year' and even overall the most impressive music video to come out of India. Period.

Praise from the world

The video shows a scene from a Well of Death, as stuntmen and stuntwomen drive cars around it while Hanumankind grooves to his music. The electric cinematography, crazy camera angles, and exciting editing work together to make Big Dawgs an adrenaline-pumping watch. The song is written by Hanumankind himself while the video is directed by Bijoy Shetty.

Fans from all across the world left supportive comments on the YouTube video. Hanumankind also commented, “Without a doubt one of the hardest things I’ve ever done. The performers who do this everyday are the real risk takers though. What incredible people, truly inspired.”

Indians also felt proud of Hanumankind for taking Indian music to the global stage. “Indian hip-hop scene will be global because of this type of legends,” wrote a person. “First hard Indian rapper I seen,” read a comment on Instagram. Another person wrote, “This is crazy, how the heck did they film this.”

About shooting the video

Hanumankind spoke about filming the video in an interview with The Hindu. "They call it the Well of Death for a reason. You have to credit those who perform there everyday because they risk their lives to keep people entertained. I was just there for a day, but I’m blessed they accepted me into their community and let me partake in something like this,” he said. He revealed that the video was shot near his hometown of Malappuram.

Hanumankind's other songs include Genghis, Rush Hour and Go To Sleep.