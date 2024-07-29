‘Rapping his way to global recognition’: Anand Mahindra on Sooraj Cherukat’s viral ‘well of death’ rap
“Rap may not be for everyone, but this guy from Kerala, now Bengaluru via Texas is popping eyes across to the US,” said Anand Mahindra praising Sooraj Cherukat.
Industrialist Anand Mahindra often praises talented people that he comes across. He has once again highlighted the talent of young Indian artists. This time, the spotlight is on rapper Sooraj Cherukat, who is making waves in the global music scene for his “raw videos” and “authentic sound”. Mahindra’s endorsement is the latest accolade for the Kerala-born, Bengaluru-based artist.
“I have posted recently about astonishingly talented young women of Indian origin making waves in indigenous American music genres. Now, here’s Sooraj Cherukat, who’s rapping his way to global recognition,” wrote Anand Mahindra while sharing a picture on the microblogging platform X (formerly Twitter).
He added, “Rap may not be for everyone, but this guy from Kerala & now Bengaluru via Texas is popping eyes across to US for his authentic sound & his extraordinary, raw videos. Especially his latest: Big Dawgs, which features the Well of Death or, as I knew it when I was a kid: Maut ka kuan!”
“Seems like there’s no form of music young Indian trail breakers can’t cross into…,” he concluded.
The picture shows Cherukat riding in a car inside the well of death. He even shared a link to his YouTube video.
Take a look at the post shared by Anand Mahindra here:
The post, since being shared on July 28, has accumulated numerous views and likes. Many even took to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts.
Check out how people reacted to this post below:
“Thanks for highlighting the talented youths. You are a great person with a positive outlook and encouraging talent,” said an individual.
Another commented, “Wonderful tune… I still need to understand the lyrics, but Wonderful rap and video!”
“Indians will rule the world,” expressed a third.
A fourth shared, “New generation, new talent.”
