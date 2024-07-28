‘Medal is bronze, look is pure gold’: Anand Mahindra on Manu Bhaker's historic Olympic win

Industrialist Anand Mahindra was among those who celebrated ace shooter Manu Bhaker's historic bronze medal in the ongoing Paris Olympics on Sunday. The 22-year-old from Haryana's Jhajjar became the first Indian woman shooter to claim an Olympic medal by finishing third in the 10m air pistol event, a triumph that opened the country's account in the Paris Games and ended a 12-year wait for its much-hyped shooters. Anand Mahindra lauded Manu Bhaker for the Bronze medal at Paris Olympics.

“The medal is bronze… But that look is pure gold. Steely-eyed determination that made her the first Indian woman to win a shooting medal in the Olympics. Don’t ever try to get in her way,” Anand Mahindra said on X (formerly Twitter).

Bhaker's win was celebrated far and wide across India with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the sports fraternity joining the country in hailing her achievement.

"A historic medal! Well done, @realmanubhaker, for winning India's FIRST medal at #ParisOlympics2024! Congrats for the Bronze. This success is even more special as she becomes the 1st woman to win a medal in shooting for India. An incredible achievement!" PM Modi tweeted as people rejoiced by bursting crackers in parts of the country.

South Korea's Ye Jin clinched the gold medal with an Olympic record of 243.2 points. Her compatriot, Kim Yeji, settled for silver with 241.3 points.

Nita Ambani lauds Manu Bhaker's win: 'You've made history'

Reliance Foundation chairperson Nita Ambani, International Olympic Committee member, called it "an incredible moment".

"Our youngest woman shooter has opened India's tally at the Paris 2024 Olympics with a bronze. Congratulations, Manu Bhaker! As the first Indian woman to win in the 10 m air pistol at the Olympics and our youngest Indian shooter to do so, you've made history," Ambani said.

