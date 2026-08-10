Malik Nabers injury update: Will Giants star play Week 1? Major signal ahead of Cowboys game

Malik Nabers is showing encouraging signs in his recovery from a torn ACL, raising hopes that the New York Giants star wide receiver could be ready for Week 1 against the Dallas Cowboys. Malik Nabers shares major injury update (AP)

Malik Nabers' injury update: Is he ready for Week 1? Nabers tore his ACL (Anterior Cruciate Ligament) late in September of the 2025 season, an injury that required multiple surgeries and ended his season early. Before the injury, he had managed just 18 receptions for 271 receiving yards and two touchdowns, according to Clutch Points.

Heading into the 2026 season, there's growing optimism about his recovery. According to ESPN's Jordan Raanan, Nabers did not start training camp on the PUP list and has taken part in 9 of the Giants' first 10 practices, looking better as camp progressed. “He didn't start the summer on the PUP list, participated in 9 out of the 10 practices, and looked better as the (camp) progressed. Nabers cut, ran routes, and looked good doing it. He even jumped and landed on the affected knee he tore (the ACL in) early last season,” Raanan said on August 8, as per Heavy.

Raanan added that Nabers has yet to take part in live 7-on-7 or 11-on-11 drills, but that's expected to change soon. “I asked coach John Harbaugh what's next in the process, and he said more and more time (Nabers) will get in practice. That means live drills or 7-on-7 or 11-on-11 sometime in the next couple of weeks,” Raanan said. His overall outlook was positive: “Barring a setback, it seems like Nabers is trending toward being ready Week 1 for the Dallas Cowboys,” as per NBC Sports.

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Nabers' rookie year and outlook for 2026 Nabers looked like one of the NFL's best receivers as a rookie in 2024, catching 109 passes for 1,204 yards and 7 touchdowns in 15 games, earning a Pro Bowl selection, as per reports.

When asked by reporters on July 31 about getting back to his rookie form, Nabers brushed off the question confidently. “I have extreme confidence in myself,” he said. “And I'm not gonna put myself in any spot where I'm not gonna be better than what I was before. So I don't see myself being what I was before, what y'all saw my rookie year. I felt like that was basic … I hold myself to a very high standard, and I feel like that high standard, you're going to see it sooner or later,” as per Heavy.

Bleacher Report’s Alex Kay named Nabers a “dark horse” candidate to win the NFL Offensive Player of the Year award in 2026.

Kay wrote on July 8, “Despite Nabers' bursting onto the scene with one of the best rookie seasons in recent memory - he caught 109 passes for 1,204 yards and seven touchdowns in 15 games and establishing himself as one of the best receivers in the league, he only has the 19th best odds of winning Offensive Player of the Year this season. Nabers' impending return will be a massive boon for a Giants squad working to take a major step forward in 2026.”

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What's next for Nabers and the Giants The Giants will face the Cowboys in a Sunday Night Football game to open the season, and Nabers has just over a month to get ready. The Cowboys had the NFL’s worst pass defense in 2025, which could make a healthy Nabers a major threat in Week 1.

For now, Nabers has not taken part in live 7-on-7 or 11-on-11 drills. However, he is expected to start taking part in those drills in the coming weeks if he continues to recover without any setbacks.