Did Bruce Willis attend Tallulah Willis wedding with Justin Acee? ‘Die Hard’ actor's FTD battle back in focus

'Die Hard' actor and Hollywood legend Bruce Willis has been out of the public eye ever since his frontotemporal dementia (FTD) diagnosis in 2023. Baring occasional appearances in the photos of his wife, Emma Heming Willis, and ex-wife Demi Moore, the actor largely lives a private life since retiring from acting. Bruce Willis and his ex-wife, Demi Moore (L) and their daughter Tallulah Willis at her wedding in Idaho. (File photo and Tallulah Willis on Instagram)

However, the focus returned to the 71-year-old former actor's health amid the grand wedding of Tallulah Willis, Bruce Willis's daughter with Demi Moore. Tallulah, a writer, actor and advocate, married Justin Acee, a musician, at a private ceremony in Sun Valley, Idaho.

As Hollywood congratulated the newlywed couple, many wondered about Bruce Willis and how he is doing amid his constantly deteriorating health issues.

Also read: Bruce Willis health update: Wife Emma Heming gives major clarification on 'brain failing him' comment

Did Bruce Willis Attend Tallulah Willis's Idaho Wedding? How Is He Now? There are no indications that Bruce Willis was present at Tallulah Willis' wedding day. Demi Moore, however, was very much present at the wedding as the bride's mother. Photos shared from the Instagram account of Vogue showed Moore dressing up Tallulah Willis in her bridal attire for the special day.

In the various photos of the wedding shared on social media, Bruce Willis was nowhere to be seen. Even Bruce Willis' wife, Emma Heming Willis, did not share posts revealing that she attended the wedding. Willis has been away from public life, and that did not change for his daughter's wedding, either.

Also read: Bruce Willis’ daughter reveals how dementia has changed actor’s personality after being ‘macho dude’ for years

Bruce Willis Health Update Bruce Willis retired from Hollywood following his diagnosis of aphasia in 2022. The condition progressed to FTD in 2023, significantly affecting the actor's memory and daily functioning. Such has been the deterioration that Emma Heming Willis stated in a January interview that Bruce Willis "doesn't know" about his diagnosis.

Emma Heming recently opened up in an interview about celebrating her 50th birthday even as her husband battles FTD. She revealed that Bruce Willis' health struggles have meant that she has “not really been in the celebratory feelings of late.”

“I was unsure if I really wanted to do anything, but I had a friend of mine who kept sort of pushing me and saying, ‘You know what, you don't want to miss out on your 50. You have to celebrate in some form or fashion.’ And I really sat with that and I thought about it,” she said on the Making Space podcast.