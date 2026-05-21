Bruce Willis’ daughter reveals how dementia has changed actor’s personality after being ‘macho dude’ for years

Hollywood icon Bruce Willis’ daughter, Rumer Willis, has shared a heartfelt update about the Die Hard star, revealing how his personality has changed since being diagnosed with dementia. Opening up about his health journey, Rumer said the actor has become noticeably more tender and emotionally softer following the diagnosis. In 2022, it was announced that Bruce Willis was retiring from acting following a diagnosis of aphasia.

Rumer Willis shares an update Rumer gave an update about her father during a conversation on The Inside Edit.

“I’m so grateful I get to go see him… Even though it’s different now, I’m so grateful. There’s a sweetness. He’s always been this kind of macho dude and there’s like a — fragile is not the right word but — just a tenderness that maybe being Bruce Willis might not have allowed him in a certain way,” Rumer said.

Rumer, 37, also admitted that until her father’s diagnosis of frontotemporal dementia (FTD), she “had no idea” how “prevalent” the progressive neurological disease is.

“It’s wild to me. So many people come up to me now and they say, ‘My uncle had FTD. My dad had this’,” she said during the discussion.

Back in November last year, Rumer shared an update on her father's health, revealing that he was different but still had a "spark" in him. "The truth is that anybody with FTD is not doing great. But he's doing okay in terms of somebody who's dealing with frontotemporal dementia, you know what I mean?” she admitted in an Instagram Q&A session.

Rumer is the eldest child of Bruce, 71, and ex-wife Demi Moore. The Die Hard actor also shares daughters Scout, 34, and Tallulah, 32, with Demi, 63. He shares daughters Mabel, 14, and Evelyn, 12 with his current wife Emma Heming Willis. Despite their divorce in 2000, Bruce and Demi remain on good terms.