Who manages Bruce Willis' $250 million estate amid his dementia battle: All about Die Hard star's net worth, earnings

Actor Bruce Willis' health has taken a turn for the worse if new reports are to be believed. The Hollywood star has been managing aphasia since 2022 and, of late, dementia. New reports have claimed that the disease has degenerated to a point where the 70-year-old can no longer walk or speak. Bruce Willis with his wife Emma Heming Willis.

Bruce Willis health update

Earlier this week, The Express reported that the 70-year-old actor "is said to have become largely non-verbal and is reportedly experiencing motor difficulties, though his family has confirmed no specific details about his mobility in recent months". The report added that the former action star can no longer speak or walk. The report also states that due to his dementia, Bruce Willis has trouble remembering his Hollywood days.

Earlier, in April 2025, the actor’s family issued a rare public update reassuring fans that while the disease is progressive, his condition is considered stable.

Bruce Willis net worth and salary

Bruce Willis was one of the biggest action stars of his age, and is widely considered among the most influential action heroes in Hollywood history. He first gained fame with the Die Hard series, starting in 1988, but also made money with successful films like The Sixth Sense, Armageddon, and Unbreakable. It is estimated that Willis has earned over $100 million in salary and royalties from the Die Hard franchise. His paycheck was as high as $20 million per film when he did Unbreakable in 2000. All this, along with endorsements and business investments, led to the actor amassing a net worth of $250 million by 2019.

Bruce Willis family

Bruce Willis was married to fellow actor Demi Moore from 1987-2000. The couple has three daughters: Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah. They often share updates about his life and pictures of the actor on their social media accounts. Since 2009, Bruce is married to model and skincare entrepreneur Emma Heming Willis. They have two daughters, Mabel and Evelyn. According to Finance Monthly, Bruce's $250 million estate is expected to be divided between his five daughters, with Emma managing the trust and legal affairs alongside professional advisors.