Anne Hathaway, Ewan McGregor bring ‘depth’ and ‘strength’ to The End of Oak Street, says director David Robert Mitchell

David exclusively tells HT, “Anne is just an amazing actress; I knew she’d be incredible if we were lucky enough for her to do it. And it was one thing when we were doing the dramatic moments within the family story, but when we started to get to the suspense and danger and fear, she took it to another level; we all felt it, everyone watching. It was phenomenal, seeing her perform in that way. It was something that I hadn’t seen her do, and it was really exciting. I can’t wait for audiences to see her doing this kind of role, the whole range in terms of strength, fear, pain, and all of that. It’s believable, it’s real.”

Anne Hathaway plays Denise Platt, a mother who faces fear, danger, and an increasingly unpredictable world. David already had immense confidence in Hathaway’s abilities, but watching her tackle the film’s more intense sequences gave him an entirely new appreciation for what she could bring to the role.

The writer-director David Robert Mitchell spoke about managing to cast Anne Hathaway and Ewan McGregor as an incredible family for the roles, and creating a family audience that would be able to relate to and love them, just as he and his wife did, alongside their children and their dog, Starbuck.

While The End of Oak Street includes an incredible spectacle that keeps the viewers engaged, it is the story of the family at the centre of the film that makes it so memorable. The plot revolves around the Platt family, who find themselves in an unimaginable situation when mysterious forces uproot their suburban street and relocate it. As they try to come to terms with their new reality, unaware of what caused it, the family has to remain strong for each other.

Ewan McGregor brings warmth to the Platt family Ewan McGregor plays Greg Platt, Denise’s husband and the father of the family. Mitchell was particularly excited about McGregor joining the film, believing that his natural warmth and charm would bring another important layer to Greg.

David added, “I was thrilled when Ewan agreed to play the role of Greg. He brings a depth, a charm, a real love to this person who’s struggling about some elements of his life. Ewan portrays that, and it’s really wonderful, and also this really caring husband, this dad… There’s a really lovable, wonderful quality that he has that really allows you entrance into the family, and you really connect with them and care. I was so happy when I realized that both Anne and Ewan would be the husband and wife and the parents in this family. And the dynamic that they have, the chemistry that they have, the different shades that their personalities were fantastic.”

The family’s other star, Starbuck The Platts are also joined by Starbuck, their much-loved dog, who becomes part of the family’s journey. David admitted that working with animals can come with its own challenges, but the film had two dogs playing Starbuck, both supported by an experienced trainer.

“Working with animals is always challenging, but our Starbuck—or Starbucks, actually, there were two—I love what they did. It was really nice having them on set, and some of the sequences, where, for example, Christian, who plays Brian, is interacting with his dog, are really beautiful. And we had a very talented trainer for these really talented dogs, which was great,” David said.

What to expect from The End of Oak Street The End of Oak Street features Anne Hathaway and Ewan McGregor in this family drama, also starring Maisy Stella and Christian Convery. It is written and directed by David Robert Mitchell and produced by J.J. Abrams, Hannah Minghella, Jon Cohen, David Robert Mitchell, Matt Jackson and Tommy Harper. Chris Bender, Jake Weiner, Joanne Lee and Leeann Stonebreaker serve as executive producers.

This film has it all, including dinosaurs, suspense, and fantastic special effects, but it is the focus on the Platt family and their travails that make The End of Oak Street so endearing. As they find themselves in a most unusual situation, their very survival depends on working together as a family unit.

The End of Oak Street opens in cinemas on August 14, 2026, in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. The film will be screened in IMAX.