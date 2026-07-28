John Mulaney to perform 9 shows in NYC: Here's the full schedule, venues and ticket details

"Instead of doing one show in New York City, or even three shows in New York City, for my tour, I'm going to do a very special run. Nine different iconic New York City venues in nine nights," Mulaney said.

Mulaney unveiled the plans during an appearance on TODAY on July 28, calling the event ‘Mulaney Takes Manhattan.’ According to TODAY, the shows will run from January 7, 2027 through January 15, 2027 with each performance featuring a different venue, special guests and a unique experience.

Comedian John Mulaney is bringing a new leg of his ‘Mister Whatever Tour’ to New York City , announcing a nine-night run across nine iconic venues that will culminate with a performance at Madison Square Garden in January 2027.

Full schedule for John Mulaney's NYC shows According to TODAY, the nine-show run includes:

January 7: Comedy Cellar

January 8: Blue Note

January 9: Joe's Pub

January 10: Bowery Ballroom

January 11: Music Box Theatre on Broadway

January 12: Beacon Theatre

January 13: Carnegie Hall

January 14: Radio City Music Hall

January 15: Madison Square Garden

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How to get tickets Fans interested in attending can sign up for a chance to purchase tickets through Mulaney's official website.

TODAY reported that the performances will feature special guests and offer a different experience each night, making every stop of the residency unique.

Speaking about the announcement, Mulaney joked, "This is very, very cool, I must say. I'm doing something very cool, and I'm a very cool person."

He added that the format would allow him to perform in intimate venues before building up to larger stages such as Radio City Music Hall and Madison Square Garden. Returning to Radio City also holds special significance for the comedian, as he previously filmed one of his stand-up specials there.

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The announcement follows another milestone on Mulaney's ongoing tour. Earlier this month, he became the first comedian to headline Chicago's Wrigley Field, home of the Chicago Cubs.

Reflecting on that performance, Mulaney said the experience was unlike anything he had done before. "It was iconic. It might've been too big," he said, likening the stadium performance to “playing a spaceship.” He also recalled being introduced by legendary late-night host David Letterman, describing the moment as unforgettable.