The Chicago Cubs designated veteran right-handed starting pitcher Jameson Taillon for assignment on Monday. Cubs designate RHP Jameson Taillon for assignment

The Cubs selected the contract of right-hander Andrew Wantz from Triple-A Iowa in a corresponding move.

Taillon, 34, was in the final season of a four-year, $68 million contract with Chicago. He pitched well over the first three seasons, and he made a pair of starts for the Cubs in the 2025 postseason, posting a 2.25 ERA over eight innings without a decision.

But in 2026, Taillon was 2-6 with a career-worst 5.92 ERA through 15 starts. He led the National League with 25 home runs allowed and had already issued as many walks as he did all of last season.

Taillon pitched Sunday and received the loss in an 8-7 defeat against the Pittsburgh Pirates. He allowed seven runs on six hits over four innings, with three home runs. He had not earned a win since April 29, and the Cubs were 1-7 in his past eight starts.

For his career, Taillon is 84-66 with a 3.99 ERA in 239 games for the Pirates , New York Yankees and Cubs .

Wantz, 30, has appeared in 92 major league games for the Los Angeles Angels and Tampa Bay Rays . He made one relief appearance for Tampa Bay and was dinged for five runs on two hits and two walks in 1 2/3 innings. He was granted free agency on June 3 and signed with Chicago three days later.

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