Why Taylor Swift attended NBA Finals Game 4 at Madison Square Garden without Travis Kelce

His football schedule appears to be the reason he was also absent from the “Toy Story 5” premiere in Los Angeles earlier this week. Taylor Swift attended that event on her own and surprised fans with an appearance on the red carpet. The singer also contributed a new original song, “I Knew It, I Knew You,” to the upcoming Pixar film.

Travis Kelce remained in Missouri as the Chiefs continued their required offseason minicamp at the University of Kansas Health System Training Complex. The veteran tight end reported alongside his teammates on Tuesday and has been focused on preparations for the upcoming NFL season.

While the singer enjoyed the game with friends and fellow celebrity fans in New York, Travis Kelce was hundreds of miles away in Kansas City. The Kansas City Chiefs star is currently attending the team’s mandatory minicamp, which kept him from joining Swift for one of the biggest nights of the NBA season.

Taylor Swift was back at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday night for Game 4 of the 2026 NBA Finals, but one familiar face was missing beside her.

Although Kelce could not make either event, there is no indication that anything unusual is going on. The couple simply had different commitments on opposite sides of the country.

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Taylor Swift joins celebrity-filled Madison Square Garden crowd While Kelce was at minicamp, Taylor Swift headed to Madison Square Garden to watch Game 4. She attended with longtime friends, Este Haim and Alana Haim, and was seen among several well-known Knicks supporters.

The courtside crowd included Ben Stiller, Hailey Bieber, Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet. Ahead of the game, a source told Page Six, “She’s a huge fan of the Knicks and really wants to be there to support them. She is going with friends.”

The outing came only weeks after Swift and Kelce turned Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals in Cleveland into a public date night. According to previous reporting from Page Six, the couple is expected to reunite at Madison Square Garden during the July 3 weekend, when they are reportedly planning to get married.

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The report also stated that privacy has been a major priority for both stars. The couple became engaged in August 2025 after dating for two years and have largely kept wedding details out of the public eye.