How did Timothée Chalamet get free burritos for a year? All about the Chipotle Celebrity Card

Actor Timothée Chalamet has been awarded a Chipotle Celebrity Card, a rare perk that provides select public figures with free meals from the chain for one year, according to an official Chipotle social media post. Chalamet was presented with the Chipotle Celebrity Card courtside at Madison Square Garden during an NBA Eastern Conference Finals game. (AFP)

The Chipotle Celebrity Card program dates back to 2003 and is reserved for notable personalities. As reported by Dexerto, recipients are entitled to one free meal per day and one annual catering order for up to 50 people.

Previous recipients of the card include skateboarder Tony Hawk, singer Olivia Rodrigo, and musician Ozzy Osbourne, who was the first known person to receive the honor.

How Chalamet received the card Chalamet was presented with the Chipotle Celebrity Card courtside at Madison Square Garden during an NBA Eastern Conference Finals game between the New York Knicks and the Cleveland Cavaliers, according to Dexerto.

The moment followed an Instagram Story from the actor showing him eating a Chipotle burrito bowl. Chipotle later highlighted the post on TikTok, which prompted the brand to prepare a personalized Celebrity Card for him.

During the presentation at the game, Chalamet reacted by saying, “My name’s on it,” before adding, “Thank you from the bottom of my heart,” as reported by Dexerto.

Also Read: Quote of the day by Timothée Chalamet: ‘You have to realise that life comes from you and not at you…'

What the card includes The Celebrity Card allows recipients to claim one free Chipotle meal every day for a year, along with an annual catering benefit for large group orders.

The program has been used by Chipotle as part of its marketing strategy, often tied to viral social media moments involving celebrities. The brand frequently responds to online posts and public appearances, turning them into promotional opportunities.

Separately, videos circulating online showed Chalamet erupting in celebration moments after the Kicks NBA finals. In one clip shared online, the Oscar-nominated actor could be seen yelling “Let’s go!” beside comedian Tracy Morgan, who appeared emotional while celebrating on the court.

Also Read: 'AI will replace Timothée Chalamet, but not dancer on stage': Charlize Theron slams actor's 'reckless comment' on ballet

Another widely shared video captured Chalamet hugging Knicks captain Jalen Brunson before jumping up and down alongside girlfriend Kylie Jenner while shouting, “We’re going to the finals!”