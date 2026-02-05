Tony Hawk's alleged Epstein links: Was skateboarder's wedding held at Epstein's island?

Amid the ongoing saga over the Jeffrey Epstein files that the Department of Justice released last week, the name of top skateboarder Tony Hawk has found an unexpected mention. Skateboarder Tony Hawk (L) and Jeffrey Epstein. (Tony Hawk on Instagram and file photo)

In one of the files (EFTA00038674), which contains the testimony of an alleged Epstein victim filed via a call to the FBI's National Threat Operation Center (NTOC) on October 22, 2024, the victim alleged that she was abused at the island as a 13-year-old, purportedly during Tony Hawk's wedding.

What has further fueled speculation are the photos of the wedding on the archives of Getty Images, which show that they were taken by one Mark Epstein, supposedly Jeffrey Epstein's brother.

Did Tom Hawk Get Married At Epstein Island? There is no record that suggest Tom Hawk, who has been married four times, had one of his weddings at the Little St. James island which was owned by Jeffrey Epstein. The wedding photos that were purportedly taken by Mark Epstein are from Hawk's wedding to Lhotse Merriam, which took place on January 12, 2006, in Fiji.

The allegations stem from the testimony of an alleged victim, and there are no other recorded links between Epstein and Hawk.

Here's a screenshot of the said complaint: