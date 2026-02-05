Tony Hawk's alleged Epstein links: Was skateboarder's wedding held at Epstein's island?
Tony Hawk is unexpectedly mentioned in newly released Epstein files, tied to an unverified victim claim alleging abuse during his wedding.
Amid the ongoing saga over the Jeffrey Epstein files that the Department of Justice released last week, the name of top skateboarder Tony Hawk has found an unexpected mention.
In one of the files (EFTA00038674), which contains the testimony of an alleged Epstein victim filed via a call to the FBI's National Threat Operation Center (NTOC) on October 22, 2024, the victim alleged that she was abused at the island as a 13-year-old, purportedly during Tony Hawk's wedding.
What has further fueled speculation are the photos of the wedding on the archives of Getty Images, which show that they were taken by one Mark Epstein, supposedly Jeffrey Epstein's brother.
Did Tom Hawk Get Married At Epstein Island?
There is no record that suggest Tom Hawk, who has been married four times, had one of his weddings at the Little St. James island which was owned by Jeffrey Epstein. The wedding photos that were purportedly taken by Mark Epstein are from Hawk's wedding to Lhotse Merriam, which took place on January 12, 2006, in Fiji.
The allegations stem from the testimony of an alleged victim, and there are no other recorded links between Epstein and Hawk.
Here's a screenshot of the said complaint:
Born in San Diego, California, Tony Hawk became a skateboarding icon in the 1990s earning global fame with the first-ever 900-degree aerial spin at the 1999 X Games.
In a career that spanned over two decades, Hawk has won more than 70 skate contests, including 10 consecutive world titles. He hung up his boots from professional skateboarding, retiring in 1999.
Tom Hawk Marriages: What To Know
Skateboarding legend Tom Hawk has been married four times. His first was with his high school sweetheart, Cindy Dunbar, in April 1990. They had a son, Riley Hawk. Cindy and Tony Hawk divorced in 1993.
In 1996, Tony Hawk married Erin Lee. They had two sons: Spencer and Keegan, before divorcing in 2004. He then married Lhotse Merriam (2006) in Fiji, and had a daughter, Kadence. They divorced in 2011.
He married his current wife, Catherine “Cathy” Goodman, on June 27, 2015, in Limerick, Ireland.
