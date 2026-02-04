Jeffrey Epstein ate babies? Bizarre cannibalism claim rises amid Gabriela Rico Jiménez's video; ‘Roseann Barr was right’

A bizarre allegation about Jeffrey Epstein eating babies has risen after the latest tranche of documents were released. The Justice Department put out the files related to the late convicted child sex offender on Friday. Jeffrey Epstein seen here with a girl's face that has been redacted. (X/@LePapillonBlu2) One of the documents allege babies were dismembered, their intestines removed and continue that some ate the feces from them. This document also mentions ‘George Bush 1’. The contents of the particular document and an old clip of Gabriela Rico Jimenez's video has led to the claims of Epstein eating babies. To be sure, these claims come from unverified profiles and there was no charge of cannibalism against Epstein. Jimenez in a 2009 video in Mexico, had alleged that she had attended a private party which had brought together wealthy people, where they ate a person. “They ate a person. I was unaware. I wanted freedom,” she reportedly said outside the hotel in a now viral clip. After that she disappeared, and the release of the Epstein files has led to a renewed discussion about the woman. Also Read | Epstein introduced Melania to Trump? New files make shocking claim contradicting Zampolli story; ‘doing some digging’ One outraged person on X wrote “These scumbags ate children. Some documents state that they conducted rituals on a yacht and consumed the fetus; they even compared its taste to cheese. They are messengers of the devil in their purest form. Soon I will break down even more documents. The documents exist. The questions exist. There are no answers.”

Another added, “Jeffrey Epstein emails with the gruesome subject ‘Slicing a Pizza’ probably means that Pizza-Gate is most certainly real. Sadly Conspiracy Confirmed.” The Pizzagate conspiracy, now debunked, claimed that there was a pedophilia ring run by the Democratic Party members. There the term ‘pizza’ was believed to refer to young children. “Jeffrey Epstein and all his friends had code words for how they prepared the goyim babies and children to eat," another person claimed.

A person made a similar claim, alleging that ‘steak’ was code word for children. “Here’s the founder of an adoption charity asking Epstein if he needed any “new steaks” for his island because he only had two left,” they wrote.

“Roseanne Barr exposed Hollywood & DC elites as ‘vampires’ who drink blood & eat babies on Tucker’s show in 2024. Sounded extreme then—but post-Epstein files reveal their abuse networks & cover-ups. She’s speaking truth! Wake up, pray, hold them accountable,” another person chipped in. The sentiment was echoed with one adding that ‘Barr was right’. An alleged photo from the Epstein files also began to do the rounds, claiming there was baby between the chickens. However, many have noted that this photo existed before and was just attached in the files. HT.com could not independently verify this information.