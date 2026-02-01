Epstein files spark Pizzagate theory again as John Podesta's name is mentioned: 'This is not a game'

The Justice Department on Friday released a new batch of documents related to Jeffrey Epstein as the transparency act mandated. These documents have allegations of torture by some of Epstein's purported victims. Incidentally, they have renewed interest in the Pizzagate conspiracy theory, with many rushing to claim that it was real. Documents linked to Jeffrey Epstein restarted buzz that the Pizzagate conspiracy theory might be real. (X/@jacksonhinklle)

The Pizzagate conspiracy theory sprung up during the 2016 US Presidential elections, based on hacked and misunderstood emails of Hillary Clinton's campaign chairman, John Podesta. It claimed that the New York Police Department had stumbled onto a pedophilia ring run by the Democratic Party members. Those who propagated this theory claimed that one of the establishments involved was Comet Ping Pong pizzeria in Washington, D.C.

While the Pizzagate conspiracy has been debunked, here's why the Epstein files has restarted a buzz in the theory.

Epstein files and Pizzagate theory link There is mention of pizzas at many points in the Epstein files. These have been widely shared online by those claiming that the Pizzagate conspiracy theory was indeed real.

Also Read | Who is Peter Attia? ‘Celeb doctor’ named in latest Epstein files; ‘problem in being friends with you’ Some of the documents linked to Epstein show a ‘headcount for pizza’ and asking those in Austin who wanted a ‘pizza’. Pizza is believed to be a code word here.

“So, Pizzagate is 100% real. All roads lead back to that little pizza parlor in DC and the man named James Alefantis,” one person claimed.