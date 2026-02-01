Epstein files spark Pizzagate theory again as John Podesta's name is mentioned: 'This is not a game'
The Justice Department released a new batch of documents linked to Jeffrey Epstein on Friday, leading to renewed chatter about the Pizzagate conspiracy theory.
The Justice Department on Friday released a new batch of documents related to Jeffrey Epstein as the transparency act mandated. These documents have allegations of torture by some of Epstein's purported victims. Incidentally, they have renewed interest in the Pizzagate conspiracy theory, with many rushing to claim that it was real.
The Pizzagate conspiracy theory sprung up during the 2016 US Presidential elections, based on hacked and misunderstood emails of Hillary Clinton's campaign chairman, John Podesta. It claimed that the New York Police Department had stumbled onto a pedophilia ring run by the Democratic Party members. Those who propagated this theory claimed that one of the establishments involved was Comet Ping Pong pizzeria in Washington, D.C.
While the Pizzagate conspiracy has been debunked, here's why the Epstein files has restarted a buzz in the theory.
Epstein files and Pizzagate theory link
There is mention of pizzas at many points in the Epstein files. These have been widely shared online by those claiming that the Pizzagate conspiracy theory was indeed real.
Some of the documents linked to Epstein show a ‘headcount for pizza’ and asking those in Austin who wanted a ‘pizza’. Pizza is believed to be a code word here.
“So, Pizzagate is 100% real. All roads lead back to that little pizza parlor in DC and the man named James Alefantis,” one person claimed.
Another document lists communication where a person says ‘butt cake sounds great but I need pizza’. One person exclaimed “Epstein victim raped by Bush and witnessed babies dismembered? WTF PIZZAGATE IS REAL Q IS REAL THIS IS NOT A GAME.”
“Pizzagate is all over the new Epstein Documents . There is a group text in data set 9 that explicitly ties pizza to sexual acts. (And we all know what Pizza is code for)," a person claimed.
Another individual, who actively believes that Pizzagate was real, said “For everyone who is outraged by the e-mail sent to Jeffrey Epstein stating “I love the torture video” — where were you in 2016 when Tony Podesta’s e-mail to John Podesta stating he was “still in torture chamber” after a “fun” last night came out? When these Satanic pedophiles talk about torture videos and torture chambers they literally mean exactly that and no it’s not a joke!”
Podesta's name being mentioned in the new tranche of documents has further fueled these theories though he is mentioned in passing and does not appear on Epstein's list. “It's a large Democratic think tank headed by John Podesta ex Clinton guy,” Peter Mandelson's communication with Epstein reads.
