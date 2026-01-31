Who is Peter Attia? ‘Celeb doctor’ named in latest Epstein files; ‘problem in being friends with you’

Peter Attia, MD, and founder of Early Medical, has been named in the latest trove of the Epstein files, released on Friday. In a series of emails, with the subject: ‘Got a fresh shipment’, Attia can be seen describing the ‘biggest problem about being friends’ with the late convicted sex-trafficker and paedophile. Peter Attia was named in the latest Epstein files (X and AP)

This comes as the Justice Department made several more records from its files on Epstein public. The files named several high-profile individuals, including President Donald Trump, Bill Clinton, and Bill Gates. In a press conference on Friday, Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche confirmed that more than 3 million pages of documents, along with more than 2,000 videos and 180,000 images, were released.

Read More: Trump, Ivanka, Musk and Bill Gates: Full list of names in newly released Epstein files

In a document, numbered EFTA02496403, a series of emails between celebrity doctor Peter Attia and Jeffrey Epstein was revealed.

In one email, Attia wrote: “You the biggest problem with becoming friends with you? The life you lead is so outrageous, and yet I can't tell a soul...” The Early Medical founder is yet to issue a statement on the latest release.

"You are a disgusting monster. Hope you get a "fresh shipment" of Hell," one personr reacted to the emails on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

“What is done in the dark, always comes to light. Hope it was worth it,” another person tweeted.

Back in 2025, it was reported that Epstein repeatedly met Peter Attia, whose books have sold millions of copies.

Read More: Who was Ashley Massaro? Late WWE star named in Epstein files, ‘Horrible things happening in the Island…’

Who is Peter Attia? Dr. Peter Attia is recognized for his work at the intersection of longevity, preventive health, and modern medicine. Based in Austin, Texas, where he lives with his wife and their three children, Attia leads Early Medical, a practice devoted to applying Medicine 3.0 principles to help patients extend both lifespan and healthspan.

He earned his MD from Stanford University School of Medicine and later completed five years of general surgery training at Johns Hopkins Hospital. He went on to spend two additional years at the National Institutes of Health, serving as a surgical oncology fellow at the National Cancer Institute, where he investigated immune-based melanoma therapies.

He hosts The Peter Attia Drive, a podcast exploring science, medicine, and human performance, and he authored the bestselling book Outlive: The Science and Art of Longevity, which reached #1 on The New York Times Bestseller list.

His professional credentials span multiple states, and he currently holds medical licenses in Texas (S8803), California (A96452), and New York (281406-1).